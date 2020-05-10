Carolina Panthers' SC facility moves forward after county approves more incentives

COLUMBIA — Head Coach Ron Rivera has been fired. Quarterback Cam Newtown has been released. And, as of last month's NFL draft, former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown has become the team's newest first-round pick.

Much has changed for the Carolina Panthers since the NFL franchise began eyeing the possibility of building a new headquarters and practice facility in South Carolina in 2018.

But, amid all those personnel shifts, perhaps the most significant development for the team's Palmetto State fans in recent months came in a York County Council meeting via Zoom last month, when they voted to approve another massive package of tax breaks, adding on to state-level incentives that passed last year.

The 4-3 vote means the team will receive up to $225 million in tax breaks from the county, reducing the property tax rate from 6 percent to 4 percent and allowing the team to pay it as a fee instead of taxes. The revenue will be used to cover infrastructure costs at the site.

That's on top of the $115 million offered to the team at the state level, plus an extra $40 million expected to be spent on a new I-77 interchange leading to the site. The team will not have to pay state income taxes for employees, including players and coaches, for 15 years if the savings goes to paying for the new complex.

The primary source of controversy around the deal was that it includes 880 acres surrounding the development that would receive the same tax breaks as the more than 200 acres the team is currently planning to develop if it later decides to purchase the surrounding property.

The team initially asked for tax breaks to apply to a five-mile radius around the property, which the county eventually negotiated down to the 880 acres, which is just over 1 square mile.

That still didn't satisfy some council members. Robert Winkler voted against the final deal because he thought that extra land would give the team "an unfair advantage over anybody else who's going to try to develop anything in York County."

But even skeptics like Winkler came around to back the underlying incentives because the Panthers upped the team's total planned investment to over $1 billion in two phases.

The project's boosters promised it would include far more than just a football facility, with plans for a medical facility, hotels, restaurants and an entertainment venue.

"If they do what they intended to do and say they're going to do, then eventually I think it will be worth it in the long run," Winkler said. "We did not give them as much as they asked for — we gave them more than I really would have liked to have given them — but that's part of negotiating."

Supporters on the council pointed to provisions in the agreement that require the team to invest at least $500 million in the first phase in order to get the incentives as insurance to make sure the money is put to good use.

"We put a lot of great protections in this agreement that are not getting talked about," said Councilman Bump Roddey, who voted for the package. "So I think we've done a hell of a job looking out for the best interests of our taxpayers."

In the mind of S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, the Rock Hill Republican who spearheaded a change in state law last year to allow professional sports franchises to receive tax incentives, the council's vote represents "the most significant development York County has ever seen."

Rock Hill had already dubbed itself "Football City USA" due to the disproportionate number of NFL players coming out of the area's high schools in recent years, and sports tourism had become an integral part of the city's economy, with amenities including BMX track and a velodrome.

"This is a game-changer for South Carolina like nothing we've ever seen," York County Visitors Bureau president Billy Dunlap said. "It's an economic-impact machine, it's a tourism driver and it touches on a lot of things that make South Carolina unique."

When state lawmakers debated the state-level incentives last year, some complained that most of the benefits would go toward one region of the state, already one of its fastest-growing counties.

The fact that the county has now taken on even more did not sway the most vocal opponent of the incentives, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who argued that tax breaks should not be needed to lure businesses to the state given what it's leaders already tout about the quality of life and regulatory environment.

He particularly opposed the tax breaks for the Panthers, given that its owner, hedge fund manager David Tepper, is the wealthiest in the league, with an estimated net worth of $12 billion.

"It's easy to see why he's made billions of dollars," said Harpootlian, D-Columbia. "It's because he's a good businessman and takes advantage of people who aren't. That's what he's done here."

The Panthers did not respond to a request for comment on the incentives.

Simrill countered that economic-development incentives are needed to compete with South Carolina's neighboring states, which similarly promote their own quality of life and would not stop offering tax breaks if South Carolina unilaterally disarmed.

Had York County not agreed to the incentives after all of the negotiating the team did with the state, Simrill argued it would "dumped a bucket of ice on economic development around the state."

"It would have a chilling effect because it would let companies around the globe know that South Carolina is not open for business," Simrill said. "So the fact that we carried this ball into the end zone and scored is vitally important for the economic development future of South Carolina."

The Panthers have indicated the team hopes to hold its first preseason training camp at the new facility in 2022.