COLUMBIA — A couple weeks after the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention, two of the top contenders for the party's presidential nomination are returning to the Palmetto State.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear Sunday in Charleston for a presidential town hall series hosted by state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will make her ninth visit to South Carolina since launching her campaign with a trip to the Pee Dee.

Biden will be just the second 2020 presidential candidate to participate in Kimpson's town hall series following former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, who did one in March. The event will be at 3 p.m. at ILA Hall.

Harris will make stops in Hartsville and Florence on Sunday and Myrtle Beach on Monday.

The pair of visits come after Harris challenged Biden in last week's Democratic debate over his comments about working with segregationist senators and his past opposition to federally mandated busing.

Harris has since surged in national polls, moving closer to Biden, who began the race as the front-runner both nationally and particularly in South Carolina.

Pee Dee Democrats have been frustrated by the lack of attention they have received from presidential candidates compared with the state's biggest cities of Columbia, Charleston and Greenville. But Harris will be making her second visit there as a candidate, and more are expected to go soon.