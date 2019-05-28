COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has begun building a South Carolina campaign team for his nascent 2020 Democratic presidential bid and plans to make his first trip to the state later this week.
The Colorado Democrat has hired Avery Martin, a Greenville County native who most recently led the Laurens County Department of Social Services, to serve as his S.C. state director. Former Statehouse candidate John Kraljevich of Fort Mill will be Bennet's S.C. operations director.
“Avery and John bring strong South Carolina roots and a wealth of experience to our team,” said Bennet campaign spokeswoman Shannon Beckham. “We have no doubt they will work in lock step with South Carolinians to help grow a campaign focused on building opportunity for every American.”
Bennet faces a steep uphill climb to become competitive in the Palmetto State. He was among about a dozen candidates who registered little to no support in the most recent Post and Courier-Change Research poll of Democratic primary voters in the state, conducted the week after he joined the race in early May.
But only a handful of contenders have invested in hiring full-time campaign staff in South Carolina, an indication of which candidates plan to compete most vigorously in the state.
Bennet's new S.C.-based operatives join a national staffer on his campaign with previous experience in the state: Senior adviser Daniel Barash, who helped oversee the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's involvement in Joe Cunningham's upset victory last year in the 1st Congressional District.
Both Martin and Kraljevich were member of the 2017 class of the South Carolina Democratic Party's "James E. Clyburn Fellowship," an annual program that was created in hopes of building a bench of Democratic operatives and candidates in the historically red state.
The hires got a thumbs up from former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison, who founded the Clyburn Fellowship. Though Harrison must remain neutral in the primary due to his current job at the Democratic National Committee, he applauded Bennet's decision.
"Avery and John represent the best of South Carolina," said Harrison, who is now in the process of building his own campaign to challenge U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., next year.