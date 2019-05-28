COLUMBIA — As she prepares a swing through South Carolina's Upstate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has picked up endorsements from a trio of officials in Spartanburg County, securing some of the few Democratic power brokers in an otherwise historically conservative stronghold.
State Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, former state Rep. Brenda Lee Pryce and city councilwoman Erica Brown all announced Tuesday that they are backing the California senator over 22 other hopefuls in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Though Spartanburg has voted overwhelmingly for Republicans in statewide general elections, the populated area can still play an important role in Democratic primaries.
With about 15,000 ballots cast, Spartanburg had the 5th highest vote total among South Carolina's 46 counties in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, coming in behind only Richland, Charleston, Greenville and Horry.
The latest round of endorsements underscores Harris' sustained emphasis on the Palmetto State in the early months of her campaign and comes ahead of her appearance Tuesday night at an MSNBC town hall that will be broadcast live from Spartanburg.
She is then slated to hold a series of events in the area Wednesday as part of her sixth trip to the state as a presidential candidate: Meet-and-greets in Anderson and Greenville, followed by an education town hall at West End Community Development Center.
The new endorsers pointed to Harris' focus on issues affecting women and families as a key reason for joining about a dozen other Democratic elected officials or former candidates in South Carolina who have announced their support for Harris so far.
"Her entire agenda is about giving working people a fair shot, from raising teacher pay by 19% for South Carolina teachers to proposing the most significant middle class tax cut in generations," Pryce said.
Last week, Harris announced a plan to require large companies to certify that men and women are paid equally, a proposal that her campaign estimates would increase the median annual pay for South Carolina women by up to $3,060 per year. Her concerted push to attract female voters will continue Tuesday.
At the MSNBC town hall, she is planning to lay out a new policy proposal that would require states with a history of cracking down on abortion access — including South Carolina — to obtain approval from the U.S. Department of Justice before any new restrictions can take effect, according to a senior campaign official.
Harris said she was excited to have the support of the three Spartanburg Democrats, calling them "pillars in their communities."
"As I continue to campaign in South Carolina, I look forward to working with them to ensure that the voices of women and families are uplifted and heard," Harris said.