COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a "Blue New Deal" policy proposal Tuesday that would seek to protect the world's oceans, an idea could prove particularly relevant in South Carolina, the only early-voting primary state with a sizable shoreline.

The proposal includes plans to expand offshore renewable energy while ending offshore oil drilling, make it easier for residents to move out of flood-prone properties, electrify ports and expand protected areas to restore marine ecosystems.

"Our coasts are flooding and eroding, threatening the 40 percent of Americans who live in coastal counties," Warren said in a statement introducing the plan. "Our safety, public health, food security, and infrastructure are at risk. If we do not act now, things will only get worse, as climate change leads to more severe weather."

Warren's pitch could help her efforts in South Carolina where the coast plays a critical role in the state's tourism-heavy economy.

Preserving South Carolina's coast, including by blocking offshore drilling, has in recent years been one of few policy areas to enjoy broad bipartisan support, particularly in the most affected communities.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, Warren said she had repeatedly heard about the importance of preventing offshore drilling during her visits to the Palmetto State. Warren also pitched the plan as a way to create new jobs in clean energy and ocean farming.

The idea stemmed from an ocean farmer who asked about the issue during a CNN climate town hall in September, Warren said. Already a co-sponsor of the "Green New Deal" to aggressively confront climate change by transitioning to clean energy, Warren said oceans "must be an essential part" of it.

Warren has often gravitated toward environmental issues while campaigning in South Carolina, where she is trying to close the double-digit gap between her and the state's Democratic primary front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Her first visit to the Lowcountry as a Democratic presidential candidate came in April, just hours after she had announced her broad policy to save public lands and stop drilling for fossil fuels.

In October, she toured Charleston’s Rosemont neighborhood and held an environmental justice roundtable to hear from residents about their concerns living near. And in November, she participated in an environmental justice forum in Denmark, S.C., a town where there are concerns about the water quality.

At Warren's most recent South Carolina town hall Sunday in Charleston, several attendees cited climate change as a top priority as they make up their minds on who to vote for in the state's Feb. 29 primary, while others pointed to issues like health care and gun control.

Elizabeth Warner of Mount Pleasant said she wanted to hear Warren be more moderated on Sunday night despite being a more progressive candidate. But one area where Warner said she hopes Warren will continue to push unapologetically is on climate change.

"It’s giant," Warner said of the issue. "We will not have any world in a short time if we don't take steps to address it. The science is beyond irrefutable."

North Charleston resident Leonard Oliver, who said he remains undecided while attending his second Warren event in two months, also pointed to climate change as one of his top issues.

“If it doesn’t start with her talking about it more, then it’s probably going to fall to the wayside,” he said.