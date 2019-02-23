GREENVILLE — In her first presidential candidate visit to the early primary state of South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called for an end to "governing from chaos" in Washington and urged Democrats to stay optimistic about the future.
"Instead of just looking down and not wanting to see what this guy tweets every morning or looking away, it is actually looking up and looking at each other and confronting these challenges of the day," Klobuchar said. "Instead of wallowing in what's wrong, it is marching inexorably towards what's right."
The Minnesota Democrat started her day at a Greenville County Democrats monthly breakfast and speaking for about half-hour to an enthusiastic crowd of more than 200. She later planned to meet with local elected officials before heading to Columbia for a meet-and-greet with more voters.
While Klobuchar has pitched herself in the early days of the campaign as something of a pragmatist, she voiced support for a litany of progressive policies, including universal health care, expanding voting rights and confronting climate change by rejoining an international pact.
"You see the rising ocean levels, you see home insurance... premiums have gone up 50 percent in just 10 years across the country," Klobuchar said. "And it's going to go up even more because the market knows what's happening even if President Trump wants to deny it."
She also promoted proposals that have more bipartisan support, like bolstering infrastructure, an issue she said she's heard is particularly problematic in South Carolina.
After a Friday visit to Georgia that included lunch with former President Jimmy Carter, Klobuchar said she woke up to an email from him with some tips for her campaign. Klobuchar noted that Carter, who she called "a great president of the South," similarly started his 1976 presidential campaign as an underdog.
Klobuchar's trip to South Carolina came amid intensifying scrutiny about how she has treated her staff, including one instance involving a previous visit to the Palmetto State.
The New York Times reported Friday that, on a trip to South Carolina in 2008, an aide for the Minnesota senator lost plastic eating utensils on the way onto a plane, so she berated him, ate her salad with a comb and then made him clean it afterwards.
Klobuchar also reportedly had a paid family leave policy in her office handbook that required staffers to work three times back the time they missed upon returning. Asked about that policy Saturday, Klobuchar said she did not write the handbook, the requirement was never enforced and it has now been changed.
"I think the overriding story here is we have 12 weeks paid family leave and I think every employer should have that," Klobuchar said.
Several voters at the event said they didn't care about how she treats her staff, focusing instead on her support for liberal policies and ability to beat Republican President Donald Trump. Some even said they viewed her self-proclaimed high standards for staffers to be a positive attribute.
"I want someone who's got that kind of 'oomph' to make things happen," said Steve Price, 65, a retired Presbyterian minister. "I see it as she's a threat to the Republicans and that's why they're trying to come after her."
While the visit marked Klobuchar's first stop in South Carolina since launching her campaign, Klobuchar said she planned to return and visit areas outside of the major metropolitan cities — a strategy she said led her to win all of Minnesota's congressional districts in her last reelection campaign, including traditionally conservative ones.
"I love this state," she said.