COLUMBIA — While U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren sat in Washington, D.C., listening to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley talked to a crowd of African American women at Benedict College about why she believes the Massachusetts senator would be the best Democratic nominee to challenge the president.

While businessman Andrew Yang barnstormed across Iowa this week in the final days before that state's caucuses, comedian Dave Chappelle swung through South Carolina to pitch his fans on the candidate's signature proposal to give Americans $1,000 a month and put on a series of stand-up shows to benefit the campaign.

Former Vice President Joe Biden recently dispatched his sister, Valerie, to take a bus tour around South Carolina and speak to voters.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has repeatedly sent a slate of allies to campaign on his behalf in the Palmetto State, including actor Danny Glover and rapper Killer Mike.

Surrogates often play a helpful role on presidential campaigns, energizing supporters while the candidates are busy elsewhere and, in some cases, reaching an even broader audience than the candidates can by themselves.

But with the impeachment trial forcing several candidates to remain on Capitol Hill during this crucial campaign stretch and the other White House hopefuls spending much of their time in Iowa, whose Feb. 3 caucuses are just a few days away, surrogates have now taken on even more importance in the final weeks before South Carolina's Feb. 29 primary.

After speaking about Warren alongside Massachusetts prosecutor Rachael Rollins at Benedict College, a historically black college in Columbia, Pressley said their presence helped to fill the void while Warren fulfilled her constitutional duty by attending the impeachment trial.

"At the end of the day, as indefatigable as she is — and she is — she was never going to be able to be everywhere," Pressley said. "So that's our job as surrogates."

The visit appeared to pay off, drawing more than 100 voters who listened intently as Pressley described Warrens ability to confront racial wealth disparities and criminal justice reform. The next morning, Pressley fired up Warren's campaign volunteers before they headed out to knock on doors.

"Even though Warren isn't able to be here, to send people out here, and be able to talk to us and see how we feel, and advocate for her, that's important because it helps us learn more about who she really is," said Mesha Smith, 18, a Benedict College freshman.

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator who is now a co-chair of Sanders' campaign, is one of several supporters of the Vermont senator who have been a near-constant presence on the ground in South Carolina.

She said that experiences has helped the campaign continue to maintain a presence while Sanders spent the past few weeks off the trail in the U.S. Senate chamber for the impeachment trial, when she said their work as surrogates would be even more valuable.

"We have been in and out of South Carolina so many times that we can almost consider South Carolina our second home, but that's the way the campaign started," Turner said. "We didn't have to recalibrate because of the impeachment trial. This is just our modus operandi."

Surrogates can also speak more directly to audiences that they may be better positioned to relate to than the candidates. Many of the surrogates in South Carolina have been African Americans vouching for white candidates in the first early-voting state with a majority black Democratic electorate.

"It is important that the African American community see themselves reflected in this campaign from the highest echelons of this campaign," said Turner, a black woman. "So the African American community can take great pride in the fact that Sen. Sanders is not just talking the talk, he is walking the walk."

There's a long track record of campaigns sending family members, celebrities and other politicians to South Carolina to stump on their behalf, said Gibbs Knotts, a College of Charleston political science professor who co-wrote a book on the history of the "First in the South" primary.

"In my view, it's not as good as seeing the candidate because you want to hear from the actual person who you're deciding whether to vote for, but it can be a fun way to bring people out and hear the message from a different perspective," Knotts said.

Spartanburg Democratic chairwoman Angela Geter said voters in her Upstate county recently came away impressed after hearing from Glenda Hatchett, star of the TV court show "The Verdict with Judge Hatchett," who was there campaigning for Biden.

"That is probably going to have some influence there because some of those celebrities are very well-liked and their opinion will matter," Geter said. "If you're on the fence and you hear from someone that you feel has good sense and made good decisions in the past, it's definitely going to sway you a little bit."

Asked before his Columbia show Wednesday night what he was hoping to bring to Yang's campaign, Chappelle said, "Inspiration."

"The best thing any candidate can ever do for his constituency is inspire them," Chappelle said. "Yang inspired me and I hope to inspire his supporters to stand firm and be strong, no matter how unlikely people say things are."

Eric Baxley, a University of South Carolina law student supporting Yang, said he believed Chappelle would bring much-needed attention to the candidate, including from voters who might otherwise be uninterested in politics.

"If I told people this presidential candidate is coming to speak, they might consider it," Baxley said. "But if I say Dave Chappelle is coming and he’s going to do a show, they’ll say, ‘Hell yeah, I’m going to clear my schedule for that.’ ”

In an age when 24/7 cable news coverage produces an entertainment-like quality to politics at times, Baxley said surrogates like Chappelle can shoulder more of the burden to bring humor to the campaign trail while Yang focuses on the serious policy debates.

“The more we drive our candidates to act like celebrities, events like this help divide up that responsibility,” Baxley said. “Andrew Yang can still be the candidate that he is and we can let the celebrities do celebrity stuff.”