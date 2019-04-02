Gov. Henry McMaster's office used California's ban on state travel to South Carolina over passing a law that discriminates against gay foster parents to make an economic recruitment pitch.
"If (California) Attorney General (Xavier) Becerra was interested in the truth, he would know this is all about protecting South Carolinians’ religious freedom — regardless of their faith," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said Tuesday.
"While he tries to score cheap political points, we’ll be more than happy to continue recruiting businesses that are leaving overregulated, high tax states like California to come to South Carolina and create opportunities for our people."
California's ban takes effect April 15, Becerra announced Tuesday.
“The state of California stands strongly against any form of discrimination. (State law) AB 1887 authorizes my office to make that promise real,” said Becerra, a Democrat. “California will now bar state-funded or sponsored travel to South Carolina.”
South Carolina's Republican leadership was unfazed by California's decision.
"En route to EMD (Emergency Management Division) headquarters to figure out if the governor needs to declare a state of emergency," Symmes, quipped on Twitter. "How will South Carolina recover?"
South Carolina, where tourism is the state's top industry, will suffer, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said. The state endured a 14-year travel ban by the NAACP over the Confederate flag flying on the Statehouse grounds.
"Hatred has consequences and our state has to learn that," said Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat. "I'm afraid California won't be the last."
How much California spends on state travel to South Carolina was not available Tuesday.
South Carolina lawmakers passed an amendment in the state budget last year asking the state Department of Social Services to make rules allowing child placement agencies to decline "any service that conflicts with ... a sincerely-held religious belief or moral conviction."
Last year, McMaster requested the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to waive anti-discrimination regulations for Miracle Hill, one of the state's largest child placement agencies in Greenville that allows only heterosexual Protestant families as foster parents.
McMaster, a Columbia Republican who campaigned last year on the issue of religious freedom, issued an executive order before the Trump Administration granted the state's waiver request.
A 2017 California law bans state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states with laws that discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. South Carolina becomes the 10th state where California currently prevents state travel, joining Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.
The California state travel bans have exceptions including enforcement of state laws, litigation, compliance with federal government requests, participation in meetings or training required for grants or licensing, and protection of public health.