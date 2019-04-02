McMaster Miracle Hill (copy) (copy)
Gov. Henry McMaster visited Miracle Hill Ministries in Greenville on Aug. 27 to award CEO Reid Lehman with the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest civilian honor. McMaster has worked in recent months to ensure Miracle Hill can continue denying foster care services to same-sex couples and non-Christian families. File/Jamie Lovegrove/Staff

 By Jamie Lovegrove jlovegrove@postandcourier.com

California banned state travel to South Carolina on Tuesday in response to a Palmetto State law that allows faith-based child placement agencies to discriminate against gay foster parents.

“The state of California stands strongly against any form of discrimination. (State law) AB 1887 authorizes my office to make that promise real,” California Attorney General Becerra said. “California will now bar state-funded or sponsored travel to South Carolina.”

The ban takes effect April 15.

Becerra mentioned South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's request with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to waive anti-discrimination regulations for Miracle Hill, one of the state's largest child placement agencies in Greenville, to allow only hetrosexual Protestant families as foster parents.

McMaster issued an executive order before the Trump Administration granted the state's waiver request.

A 2017 California law bans state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states with laws the discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

California also bans state travel to Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

McMaster's office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

