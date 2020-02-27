Businesses to see simplified tax plan under SC proposal

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s labyrinthine business license tax system is moving toward a more centralized process that lawmakers and industry leaders call long overdue.

Currently, 231 cities and towns and nine counties set and collect business license taxes using elaborate calculations based on revenue instead of profit.

Complying with the paperwork and sending in payments cuts into productivity, especially for businesses that operate in multiple locations, advocates say.

On Wednesday, the S.C. House advanced legislation setting up a single application and set renewal date for the licenses, along with a uniform website where payments can be made, though local governments retain the ability to set their own rates.

Those are among the most significant changes in a proposal backed by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, a statewide manufacturing alliance and other industry trade groups.

Shortly after the unanimous floor vote on second reading, House Speaker Jay Lucas said it was one of the most consequential decisions made this year in his chamber.

“This is a huge step forward for the business community and local gov’t across our state,” he said on Twitter.

A cursory third reading is required before the measure moves to the Senate. It was approved 104-0 on Wednesday.

“Small businesses have been calling on policymakers for years to fix the most business-unfriendly thing we do in South Carolina,” S.C. Chamber CEO Ted Pitts said.

Under the proposal, license fees would be based on business’ gross income from the preceding calendar year. The state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office would operate the online payment site.

How complicated is the current setup? Russell Sobel, an economist at The Citadel, estimates a business operating in 30 municipalities just in the greater Charleston area would spend 15 working days a year complying with various renewal dates, appeals and calculations.

“Mandatory standardization and an online payment portal used by all cities is key to solving these burdens,” the S.C Chamber said in a letter of support for the legislation.

Gov. Henry McMaster and West Columbia-based Nephron Pharmaceuticals also praised the move.

In 2018, the S.C. Chamber partnered with Washington, D.C.-based think tank Tax Foundation, developing a blueprint of proposed reforms to South Carolina’s system.

Streamlining business license taxes was identified as a priority.

“The complexity is almost comic,” analysts said. Suggestions from the report were written into the bill now headed to the Senate.

State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, was the bill’s lead sponsor.

“Who says bipartisanship is dead? This will ease burdens on small biz owners throughout the state and further make SC friendly to job creators,” he said on Twitter.

Preserving the rights of municipal and county governments to set their own rates is essential for the legislation’s hopes of passage, since business license taxes are roughly a $400 million annual revenue stream for them.

“The bill standardizes many of the business license tax processes statewide, which will make doing business in any city in the state easier,” Scott Slatton, director of advocacy and communications for the Municipal Association of South Carolina said.