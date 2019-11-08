COLUMBIA — South Carolina legislators will have an additional $1.8 billion to spend next year, pushing the state budget to an all-time high $10 billion, according to revenue projections Friday by the state's economic experts.
About $1 billion of the additional revenue is non-recurring, meaning it should be spent on one-time expenses, such as security upgrades at South Carolina's prisons, and long-deferred maintenance at public buildings, a multi-billion dollar problem.
The other $800 million can go toward continuing costs, such as giving raises to state employees and teachers.
House Speaker Jay Lucas pledged earlier this year to bring teachers' average salary in South Carolina up to the national average within five years. Legislators put $159 million in this year's budget to increase all K-12 teachers' pay by at least 4 percent to start that multi-year effort.
But state employees deserve long-overdue raises too, said Carlton Washington, director of the State Employees Association.
In 2015, legislators put $300,000 in the budget to study employee pay, promising to act on the findings.
Instead, legislators shelved the report. Released in 2016, it showed state employees are underpaid compared to public workers in other states and even to their counterparts in South Carolina’s cities and counties, while they pay more for their health and pension benefits.
"We feel it’s good that legislators are addressing the needs of teachers. Teachers are critical, but we also know legislators know state employees are critical as well and they’re on the front line every day," including regulating hospitals and restaurants, keeping the public safe and improving roads, he said, noting the turnover rate at most agencies exceeds 15 percent.
"This is very important to maintaining a workforce of qualified people who will stay in the saddle longer than one or two years," he said.
About half of the $1 billion in one-time money comes comes from reserves — money set aside in case of an economic downturn that wasn't needed.
State agencies' budget requests will be released later this month.
Gov. Henry McMaster will roll out his proposed spending plan in January.
The governor indicated in a Tweet how he expects lawmakers to use the windfall.
“Prosperity requires fiscal restraint and conservative stewardship of taxpayer dollars," he wrote. "A surplus means prioritizing and funding the state’s most critical needs, then returning the rest to the taxpayers or cutting taxes. This is what I intend to do with my executive budget in January.”