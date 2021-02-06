Breakdown of SC's role in election fraud fight, Capitol riot and Trump impeachment

South Carolina played its role in the failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential results and give Republican Donald Trump a second term; the rallies that led to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots; and the presidential impeachment in the wake of the deadly protests.

Keeping up with the characters is not always easy. There have been quite a few.

Here's a quick look at those with Palmetto State ties who have been involved in the political crisis that re-starts Feb. 9 when the impeachment trial begins in the Senate.

Lindsey Graham: South Carolina's senior senator and Trump ally railed against the president's role in the riot, saying he "needs to understand that his actions were the problem not the solution." Then he helped Trump find an impeachment lawyer when other attorneys and major firms did not want to be involved in the controversial case.

Butch Bowers: The Columbia attorney known for representing some of the state's highest-profile GOP politicians agreed to lead Trump's impeachment team at Graham's urging. Bowers added three more Columbia attorneys — Deborah Barbier, Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser. The team lasted about a week before splitting ways with the president. Reports say they differed over Trump's desire to use his claims of fraud in the 2020 election for his defense.

Nancy Mace: South Carolina's newest member of Congress did not vote to overturn the election results like her fellow Palmetto State GOP colleagues in the House, which got her national attention. After the riot, Mace, who worked for Trump's 2016 campaign, continued to raise concerns. "Every accomplishment that Republicans have made over the last four years, including President Trump had (made) were wiped out in just a few short hours."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Alan Wilson: The Republican state attorney general (and son of congressman Joe Wilson) joined a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election results in other states. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the complaint.

Adam Piper: The former Alan Wilson aide ran the Republican Attorneys General Association when the group sent out a robocall encouraging people to attend the Jan. 6 Capitol rally. Piper resigned after the call became public. Wilson, who sits on the RAGA’s leadership board and helped get Piper that job, denied knowing anything about the robocall.

Caroline Wren: A former fundraiser for Graham, Wilson and Gov. Henry McMaster, Wren is well-known in South Carolina political circles. According to multiple reports, she helped organize the rally in the Ellipse next to the White House where Trump urged the crowd to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of former S.C. congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, also was listed as an organizer of the "Save America Rally" on a federal permit, the Associated Press reported.

Andrew Hatley: The only South Carolinian charged with storming the Capitol. A tipster provided the agency with a selfie that Hatley allegedly took in front of the Capitol building’s statue of former Vice President John C. Calhoun, a pro-slavery South Carolinian who advocated for state’s rights ahead of the Civil War, a FBI complaint stated.

Tom Rice: South Carolina congressman who was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the riot. "I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable."

S.C. GOP: The S.C. Republican Party's executive committee voted to censure Rice for his impeachment vote. Rice sided with "the unprincipled Leftists by voting to impeach the President, betraying the Republican voters that supported Mr. Rice enthusiastically," the censure read. Rice, who is already facing primary challengers, shot back that S.C. GOP leaders were "cowering before Donald Trump" in their refusal to blame the president for his role in the riot.

Jim Clyburn: The South Carolina congressman is the House's No. 3 ranking member and was the first Democrat to suggest that Trump's impeachment hearing should take place after he left office to avoid becoming an issue that consumed President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the White House.