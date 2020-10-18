Both Cunningham and Mace have a chance to make history in SC's 1st district race

They're both working parents who attended two of Charleston's best colleges. They both have been in office for almost two years.
They both believe they know what solutions will benefit voters from the beaches and marshes around Charleston to the retirees of Hilton Head Island.
For the past 16 months, Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace of Daniel Island — the two candidates in South Carolina's competitive 1st Congressional District race — have been telling their personal stories to Lowcountry residents in hopes of making political history.
He's the young father and political outsider who is indebted to Charleston County for the 4,000-vote margin in 2018 that secured his career in Washington. To almost everyone's surprise, he flipped a GOP district that was in Republican control for four decades. Now, he has been recognized as one of the most bipartisan congressmen in D.C.
She's the daughter of an Army war hero and who dropped out of school only to come back, graduate and make national headlines as The Citadel's first female graduate from the Corps of Cadets. Republican support, ranging from President Donald Trump to former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, has bolstered her profile to a national level.
With two weeks to go until the election, both candidates know the stakes are high.
If reelected, Cunningham would become the longest serving Democratic congressman in the district since 1981, and may be seen as the harbinger for a new era of a blue footprint in what was once a GOP stronghold.
A Mace victory in November would prove just the opposite. It would show that 2018's blue wave was an anomaly, and that Republican control of the district falls in line with the national party's agenda.
Trump triumphed over Hillary Clinton by 13 percentage points in the 1st District in 2016. Cunningham won by 1 percent in 2018.
2020 will belong to the victor that sold themselves best to the Lowcountry.
From Bluegrass to Blue District
It's easy to forget that Cunningham isn't from Charleston.
Beyond his Southern accent, there's little that would tip you off to his upbringing in the small town of Kuttawa, Ky. His father, Commonwealth Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham, is a longtime and respected lawyer in that state.
With that foundation, it would have been easy for him to make a legal and political future in the Bluegrass State. But he wanted to make his own waves, and knew about the Carolinas from several family vacations to the shore.
Cunningham's short time attending the College of Charleston — which he jokes he's still paying student loans on — brought upon a love affair with the Holy City and South Carolina's beaches. He lived above Jestine’s Kitchen on Meeting Street as a student, he walked Folly Beach with friends and he enjoyed the King Street social life on the weekends.
After two years in Charleston, Cunningham left to study ocean engineering at Florida Atlantic University. But he came back as an attorney before being elected, and has fully embraced the Lowcountry, in style and in spirit.
As the 38-year-old congressman walked his dog, a lively mixed breed rescue named Teddy, on Sullivan's Island beach one cool October morning, he was dressed like an ambassador for Charleston's food and beverage scene.
Cunningham wore a black Lewis Barbecue ball cap backwards. He wore polarized Wayfarers, a red Charleston Beer Week T-shirt and grey shorts. He was barefoot.
Cunningham is as comfortable at the beach as he is in the office. Campaigning and traveling to D.C. have put many of his hobbies to the side, but he finds time to take the leash off of his dog and enjoy the surf.
"In this job you try to maximize the time that you can," he said while clapping for his dog to come back from sniffing the nearby dunes. "If I can come out here and get Teddy some exercise, if I can come out here and bring my son or get a workout in, then that's time well spent."
Before he came to the beach, he dropped his 2-year-old son, Boone, off at childcare. He and wife Amanda found out they would be having a baby just a day after he announced his candidacy in 2017 and, thanks to their active Instagram presence, Lowcountry voters have seen the little boy grow up before their eyes.
With Cunningham's frequent trips to D.C., he's noticed that some of his time as a father has slipped away.
"You always want more time," Cunningham said. "He's literally been with us every step of the way. When I'm gone for three days at a time, I'll come back and notice these changes in him, like how long his legs have gotten or how big his feet are now."
Likewise, since his surprise victory in 2018, voters have seen Cunningham's growth as a political figure.
From Waffle House to the Statehouse
Mace left a lipstick mark on her cup as she took a sip of coffee at the Ladson Waffle House one October morning. She tightly gripped the white porcelain mug with her right hand — which is punctuated by her gold Citadel alumni ring.
The 42-year-old working single mother had been busy, both politically and personally. Her 11-year-old daughter was at a sleepover and her 13-year-old son was getting some much needed rest at her Daniel Island home because he wasn't feeling well. Amid what has felt to her like a constant stream of in-person campaign events, she was glad she had a moment to enjoy a sit-down meal.
The server brings her order. It's a plate of hash-browns: scattered, smothered, diced, peppered and capped. In Waffle House lingo, this translates to potatoes that have been thrown on the griddle, and onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and mushrooms have been mixed in. She also brings two over-easy eggs and a side of "extra-crispy" bacon.
Right as she's about to take a bite, a man sitting at the counter interrupted her meal. He told her that he was excited to cast his ballot for her. She smiled, thanked him and obliged to his request for a picture of her holding her Waffle House mug.
Times have changed for Mace. When she was a teenager, she was waiting tables at this very Waffle House. Now, her meals get interrupted by her passionate supporters.
"Right over in that corner was where I'd stand on a little piece of duct tape behind the counter and yell orders," she said pointing toward the soda fountain. "It taught me the value of hard work."
She's nostalgic, but remembering that time of her life is not an easy memory.
When she was 16, Mace said a friend and classmate pinned her down and assaulted her even as she yelled no. She told only two people about it: Her mother and her best friend. She didn’t report it to the police because she was afraid and ashamed about what people would think.
The attack was largely why she dropped out of high school at 17 and began working various jobs, including at Waffle House, before taking classes at Trident Tech. She felt like she was letting down her mother, a Berkeley County school teacher, and her father, a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross for his valor in Vietnam.
"At that time in my life, I had lost all hope for my future because I had faced some significant trauma," she said. "But I knew I wouldn't give up and I knew I wouldn't quit."
She decided to take her personal adversity head on and people in South Carolina began to notice.
Mace got her diploma and enrolled at The Citadel. Three years later, she became known as the trailblazing first woman to graduate from the school's Corps of Cadets in 1999. She then authored "In the Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel," a reflective look at her experiences.
Her political career came after running a media and public relations firm for political clients. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate, finishing in the back of the crowded pack during the 2014 GOP primary field challenging incumbent Lindsey Graham.
Despite the loss, her interest in politics remained. In 2016, she worked as coalitions director and field director for Donald Trump’s South Carolina presidential campaign. In a 2018 special election, Mace won her Daniel Island Statehouse seat.
Her story and dedication to the GOP has recruited big ticket support for her campaign. When it came time for her June primary, she won by 57 percent in a crowded four-person field.
The anti-politician
On election night in 2018, Katie Arrington, a GOP firebrand, won in four of the district's five counties. But Cunningham, a first-time political candidate, overwhelmingly carried Charleston and brought in 4,000 more votes to win.
Few thought he'd stand a chance. But since then, Cunningham has worked to prove he deserved the seat.
Along the way, there were some notable stunts, like when he repeatedly blew an airhorn in a Natural Resources subcommittee hearing last year to show the disruptive nature of seismic air gun testing. And then there were some slaps on the wrist, like when he was stopped after trying to bring a six-pack of his favorite Charleston craft beers onto the House floor.
But Cunningham's major strength is constantly telling the district what he has accomplished and what he's doing to fight for them, not the Democratic Party.
President Donald Trump signed three bills that Cunningham sponsored, into law. As a result, he was named one of the most bipartisan members of Congress by the Lugar Center and netted a coveted endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan newsletter that analyzes elections, recently switched the race from a toss-up to leaning in favor of Cunningham last month following his first debate against Mace.
Dave Wasserman, a Cook analyst, said they changed the rating after seeing how the candidate's self-aware ads that feature him sitting at a bar, being teased by his family and running with his dog resonated with many voters.
"Joe Cunningham's appealing to many," Wasserman said. "He comes across as this kind of anti-politician in his ads and they've been very effective. Whereas his opponent has run a fairly standard-issue Republican campaign."
Cunningham's 2018 election showed that South Carolina's 1st District is not a political monolith, and it appears it may be leaning toward more Democratic ideals. His bipartisan message appears to be sticking.
Mace's campaign is telling voters not to buy it. She has attacked his bipartisan reputation by saying he votes with the Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 90 percent of the time.
She's highlighted he was in favor of the impeachment proceedings against Trump, and that he doesn't have a lot of Republican support for several of his bills in Congress.
Cunningham writes that off as divisive rhetoric. He said depending on the outcome of the presidential election, and if he gets to go back to Washington, he wants to focus on rebuilding the American spirit.
"We've got a whole lot of healing to do," Cunningham said. We've all got friends and family members that have different views, but it doesn't make you a bad person if you chose one candidate over another. We're all Americans, and we're all trying to get through this together."
Playing Moneyball
It's not easy taking on an incumbent, especially one that has had nearly two years to fundraise. But Mace isn't getting discouraged: she's fighting back.
While Cunningham's war chest stands at $6 million, Mace outraised him by $500,000 in the latest Federal Election Commission filing and is getting closer to closing the gap with $4 million overall.
This past Thursday, Mace announced she brought in more money than any other GOP congressional challenger has against a Democratic incumbent in the nation. Later on in the week, California GOP Congressional candidate Young Kim outraised her, making Mace second across the country.
She received a boost when former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley endorsed her after the June primary and held a fundraiser for Mace at the Hilton Head Yacht Club this month.
Mace's campaign kept details of the event private and said it was closed to the press but did say the event raised six figures and will add to an impressive October financial haul.
The night before she came to the Waffle House for breakfast, Trump tweeted support for her and a link to her fundraising page. Checks have been pouring in since, she said.
"Nancy has been with me since the beginning," Trump said in an October phone call to supporters set up to churn support for the candidate. "We have to win ... because Cunningham's no good," the president said.
But it's not clear if this support from Trump and his allies will help or hurt Mace's chances.
Wasserman said Mace's campaign relies heavily on Trump rhetoric. When making the latest Cook Political Report analysis for the race, he said that the president's dwindling support among suburban women could harm her chances.
"The political shift in South Carolina is more drastic than other parts of the country," Wasserman said. "I'd be surprised if Trump carried the district by more than five points, he won't see the same support he saw in 2016."
Mace is a working single mother and stressing where she is at this point in her life has been an important strategy to attract those suburban women.
And while she's still a supporter of the president's agenda, more recently her campaign rhetoric has been aimed at having a more bipartisan tone in hopes of winning over that key voting bloc from Cunningham.
"Nancy Mace's GOP is welcoming of everyone," she said. "It's a GOP that is visually reflective of our society. When I get elected, my office will be reflective of the district in every single way."
Campaigning in the time of COVID
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both candidates have had to think of ways to spread their message in unique ways.
In late March, Cunningham tested positive for COVID-19 and has since moved many of his campaign events to Zoom and Facebook. His "virtual brewery tours" have allowed him to celebrate his love for local beer and engage in conversation with political figures and voters.
Mace was diagnosed with the virus in June, and was criticized on social media for not social distancing during her primary victory party. Unlike Cunningham, Mace has still held in-person campaign events and her team has continued to knock on doors.
This past Wednesday, Cunningham held a virtual brewery tour with Democratic senate candidate Jaime Harrison, who is breaking fundraising records in his competitive race against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham. It has been viewed nearly 7,000 times.
During the livestream, Harrison told Cunningham that he was "one heck of a congressman" who made history with his win.
On Friday, Mace appeared in person alongside Graham at a rally in North Charleston where he praised her as "the future of conservatism."
A poll released last week from the New York Times and Siena College showed Donald Trump leading Joe Biden ever so slightly, 47-44 in South Carolina's 1st District. Six percent said they don't know or refused to answer.
It shows that, like the presidential election, whether Cunningham or Mace wins is still a toss-up.