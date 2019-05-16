COLUMBIA — An aspiring rapper wept during a hearing Thursday as victims testified they feared for their lives and lost family heirlooms after two rental homes owned by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster were set on fire this week.
Frank John Wilberding, whose songs under the name Dank Frank brag about drug use and having sex, was soft spoken and long-faced before a judge decided to keep the 21 year old behind bars by denying bond.
Because he was on drugs, Wilberding has little recollection about Tuesday morning when authorities said the homes on Greene Street near the University of South Carolina campus were set ablaze, his attorney Lori Murray said in court.
Already facing three counts of arson and a drug possession charge, Wilberding received additional charges, 10 count of assault and battery, for the occupants of the homes who escaped the fire unharmed.
If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 175 years in prison, City of Columbia Judge Susan Porter said. The potential stiff sentence led Porter to keep Wilberding in jail. Wilberding received drug-related charges in Jasper County in 2014, Porter said, but she did not provide details and Wilberding said he did not recall the case's outcome.
Wilberding, wearing dark blue prison clothes and plastic sandals, said little during the hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia while answering questions from the judge including that he has lived in South Carolina for more than a decade and left high school after the 11th grade. Wilberding is part of a set of quadruplets, his attorney said.
Wilberding had an undisclosed issue with another person who lived on Greene Street and went to the homes trying to find this person, Columbia Police Investigator Matthew Jenkins said in court. Surveillance video showed the fire was set when spray from an aerosol can kept in a maintenance closet was ignited, investigators and residents said.
Residents said none of them knew Wilberding.
Wilberding was caught by police three blocks from the burned homes some six hours after the blaze started. Wilberding, who grew up on Hilton Head Island, was living just two blocks from the homes that sustained $450,000 in damage.
Frank Wilberding spent much of last year in the Los Angeles area working to build a music career. He posted 27 songs online with titles including — “I Be Sellin Weed,” “White Champagne,” “Return to 843,” “Codeine & Cocaine” and “Yahtzee.” He came back to South Carolina this year, his father said.
“I don’t think it turned out the way he wanted,” Ed Wilberding, who owns a Hilton Head Island sign shop, told The Post and Courier on Wednesday. “He ran out of money. He needed to get a job and decide where to go from there.”
This story is developing and will be updated.