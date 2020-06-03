Black SC lawmakers renew call for hate crimes bill, police reforms in wake of protests

COLUMBIA — As protests against police brutality continue to roil South Carolina and the nation, a group of black state lawmakers called for legislative changes Wednesday they said would begin to address concerns of African Americans.

The S.C. Legislative Black Caucus outlined three top priorities: fully funding a body camera mandate that took effect in 2015, passing a long-stalled bill to increase punishment for hate crimes and reviewing use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement officers in the state.

"We must move from destruction to construction, from protest to concrete action that will begin anew the process of healing and dialogue that must come, lest those who have suffered and died would have done so in vain," said the group's chairman, state Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, during a news conference outside the Statehouse.

Amid prior protests over police shootings of unarmed black men, including Walter Scott of North Charleston, state lawmakers approved a landmark bill in 2015 mandating all South Carolina officers use body cameras.

But a recent review by The Post and Courier found that state funding for the cameras has been consistently well below the amount needed to carry the directive out, and police agencies aren't required to equip officers with the cameras until the program is fully funded.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"We know the power of video to hold police misconduct accountable, as well as to protect police officers who uphold their duty to the people they serve," Govan said. "This law was a hard-fought victory for proponents of criminal justice reform, and we must ensure that that law is followed."

Black lawmakers have also long bemoaned the fact South Carolina is one of only four without a hate crimes law to boost state-level punishment for racially motivated attacks. Democrats have filed multiple versions of the bill for decades with minimal success.

With public pressure rising now, they said they are hopeful Republican colleagues will be more receptive to the idea, like they were toward removing the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after a white supremacist killed nine black parishioners at Charleston's Emanuel AME church in 2015.

"If this General Assembly is serious, if our colleagues are series from across the aisle or any person of goodwill, then we'll do just like we did with the Confederate Flag legislation, we'll move it quickly and decisively and the governor will sign it immediately into law," Govan said.