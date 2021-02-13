Bitcoin not allowed as a SC campaign donation, but some lawmakers want the cryptocash

Bitcoin, or any other type of digital currency, isn't allowed as campaign contributions in South Carolina state elections.

But if a Charleston advocate and his crypto supporters get their way, it eventually will be.

"It really gets down to as much as a freedom of expression argument," said Dennis Fassuliotis, executive director of PalmettoChain Inc. , a blockchain booster trying to get crypto cash more widely recognized in the state.

"If I've got digital asset wealth, why shouldn't I be able to use that for campaign contributions?" he added.

Right now the state isn't having it.

The S.C. Ethics Commission, in an advisory opinion dated Jan. 21, said it does not see crypto as a legally acceptable form of political finance. That could change only if the Statehouse approves it by legislation, not by decision of a state agency, their logic goes.

"Unlike U.S. dollars, Bitcoin is not government issued and does not have a physical coin or bill associated with its circulation, such as a Federal Reserve note," the commission's opinion reads.

"Bitcoin can be used to buy merchandise anonymously," it adds, reiterating: "A Bitcoin user's real life identity, IP address, and even country of operation cannot be reliably traced to a real human by an auditor of ordinary technical skill."

For election purposes, that runs counter to today's more commonly accepted donation-by-check method that's viewed as more easily bankable, traceable and transparent.

The Ethics Commission's opinion was sought by Fassuliotis' group, PalmettoChain. It is not uncommon for those affected by questions of state law to reach out to the commission for legal clarity.

The request came under "the realization that digital currency is moving to become more mainstream," PalmettoChain's letter of inquiry said.

Bitcoin, however, is recognized on the federal level but as an in-kind contribution.

"Bitcoins may be received into and held in a Bitcoin wallet until the committee liquidates them," the Federal Election Commission's determination says.

It adds, "Holding Bitcoins in a Bitcoin wallet does not relieve the committee of its obligations to return or refund a Bitcoin contribution that is from a prohibited source, exceeds the contributor's contribution limit, or is otherwise not legal."

There is a very small group of Statehouse lawmakers who want to see crypto cash allowed in state elections. House Bill 3529 was filed this year by lead sponsor and Bitcoin advocate Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, who says e-currency represents the financial future, so why not get the pipeline open now?

"So many people have invested in it, and with so much uncertainty in the future of the dollar, I think we are going to see more and more people go to market-based currency options like Bitcoin," Jones told Palmetto Politics.

As Jones sees it, the simple working plan might be for candidates to set up their own campaign donation "wallets" or ledger where cryptocurrency could be tracked in. Once in the wallet, the e-currency could then be sold for U.S. dollars in such a fashion that it falls under the $1,000 state-mandated per-person donation cap for a Statehouse race.

As of Feb. 12, one Bitcoin was valued around $47,000, according to tracking services, though it fluctuates daily.

What's left open for discussion in Jones' bill is how to deal with the historical anonymity that's associated with e-currency, which has a reputation of being favored by libertarians, investors, techies, the underworld, foreign sources or those who don't have faith in U.S. tender.

Fassuliotis said his advocacy is that Blockchain and other emerging technologies are going to change a wide assortment of value methods in the next 20 years.

"There’s a lot of competition out there between states and country," he added. "We just want to make sure South Carolina is at the front of the pack and positioned to lead."