Tom Steyer, the billionaire liberal activist who has been leading a multimillion-dollar effort to impeach President Donald Trump, will host a forum in Charleston next week — a visit that does little to quell rumors Steyer is mulling a 2020 presidential run.
Billed as a conversation on "the right to an equal vote," the event is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Schoolhouse on Magnolia Road in West Ashley.
Steyer is expected to call out corporate influence in the election process and discuss protecting the right to an equal vote, according to a release from his press office.
It will be Steyer's first event focused on what he has coined the "5 Rights" ahead of four other host events around the country.
The platform includes the right to an equal vote, clean air and water, to learn, a living wage and health.
Steyer has denied speculation his "rights" are part of a political platform for a 2020 bid, despite publicizing the list on a revamped TomSteyer.com website and publishing the "5 rights" in a full-page ad in USA Today and Gannett newspapers across the country.
"What I'm doing right now is putting out an agenda, a framework for a social contract for the 21st century," Steyer said in an interview Sunday with Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Steyer also said in the interview he hasn't decided whether he is running for president in 2020. But his actions say otherwise. Steyer has announced a series of town halls in other early primary states, including Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
The Charleston event is free but attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.tomsteyer.com/equal-vote-event.
Steyer is the founder of NextGen America, a liberal advocacy group that he has said launched "the largest youth voter program in American history" by getting more than 257,000 young voters registered to vote on hundreds of college campuses.
In 2018, he invested $120 million to help Democrats get elected.