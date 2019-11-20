COLUMBIA — A proposal to increase prison sentences for people who choose their victims solely because of their race or religion would make South Carolina one of the last states with a hate crime law.

Under the bipartisan bill being pre-filed Wednesday, killing, raping or attacking someone out of prejudice could lengthen prison sentences by up to five years and boost fines by $10,000. Stalking or harassing victims out of hate could increase the punishment by three years and $5,000.

And destroying property because of someone's "race, color, creed, religion, gender, age, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, or physical or mental disability" could add one year to the sentence.

Previous hate crime proposals — including two pre-filed a year ago — have gone nowhere in the South Carolina Legislature.

But Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Columbia, hopes a sentence enhancement bill has a better chance than others that proposed creating a separate crime.

It also helps that she and two Republican colleagues who have already signed on as co-sponsors lead subcommittees of the House Judiciary Committee, which means this bill should at least get a public hearing.

"I don't know why a bill like this that increases the penalty for a heinous crime, why we wouldn't want to protect our citizens from that. I'm saddened we haven't," said Bernstein, the Legislature's only Jewish member, adding she sees a rise nationally in anti-Semitism.

"It's personal to me on so many levels," she said. "It makes me sad that we don't have a law to say, 'This is a hate crime, and if you commit a crime motivated by hate and prejudice, you should have a longer sentence.'"

Only three other states lack a hate crime law, including neighboring Georgia, though that could change. A proposal passed in March by the Georgia House awaits action in the Senate.

GOP Rep. Weston Newton, a co-sponsor, said South Carolina's distinction could keep business away.

"The business community recognizes that South Carolina's image impacts whether companies want to move here and call South Carolina home," said the Bluffton attorney. "This can unnecessarily put South Carolina in a negative light."

But Gov. Henry McMaster has said he doesn't see a need for a law targeting the motivations behind a crime.

"I think we have enough hate crime laws. Those things are hard to define. People forget that we have so many laws," he said in a GOP gubernatorial primary debate last year. "We have laws on the books, and I've helped get a lot of them on there, for gangs, for domestic violence, for financial crimes. I don't think we have a problem with our laws."

His spokesman, Brian Symmes, said Wednesday the governor's stance has not changed.

Elected officials calling on legislators to pass a hate crime law include Charleston City Council, which passed a city hate crime ordinance a year ago.

Also this year, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott complained repeatedly that a teenager who was ultimately expelled from Cardinal Newman broke no state laws for the hateful racist videos he made that went viral. The teen was charged with threatening the school for a separate video that wasn't circulated.

While the video was "horrific," Bernstein said, her bill wouldn't criminalize what he did either, since he didn't actually attack anyone.

Georgia lawmakers last approved a hate crime law in 2000, but that state's Supreme Court tossed it out four years later as "unconstitutionally vague."

Bernstein said she modeled her bill after Wisconsin's court-tested law that enhances penalties for hate-motivated crimes, which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld unanimously in 1993.

The landmark ruling found Wisconsin's law did not violate First Amendment free speech rights in a 1989 case involving a black man convicted of instigating an attack on a 14-year-old white boy passing on the street, who was beaten into a coma but survived. Todd Mitchell and his friends had just watched the movie "Mississippi Burning," which is based on the 1964 murder investigation of three civil rights activists killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.

Bernstein's bill is among many pre-filed by House members for the legislative session that resumes in January.

Representatives and senators will get another chance to pre-file legislation Dec. 11.