Bill would bar anyone from getting married before age 18 in SC

COLUMBIA — No one under 18 could legally marry in South Carolina under legislation advancing in the Senate, two years after lawmakers set 16 as the minimum age.

There's no reason in today's society for 16- and 17-year-olds to get married, and there are dire consequences for the young girls who may feel forced to do so, the bill's sponsor, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, told a subcommittee on April 28.

"They're not adults," said the Orangeburg Democrat. "We don’t let them drink until they’re 21 and we’re going to suggest they get married at 16? It just doesn’t make sense."

In 2019, the Legislature closed a loophole in South Carolina that allowed pregnant girls of any age to marry.

Legislators in both chambers voted unanimously to make marriage illegal under age 16 after The Post and Courier reported in 2018 that thousands of girls, some as young as 12 and 13, had married older men — some old enough to be their grandfather — over the past two decades.

It's time to take the next step and recognize that marriage is not what's best for the teen mother or her child, Hutto said.

A Senate panel agreed, voting unanimously to send his bill to the full Senate Judiciary Committee.

Beyond setting 18 as the legal marrying age, the measure repeals other sections in the state law that become moot. One requires a sworn statement of support from the parents of a 16- or 17-year-old getting married.

Another requires showing a birth certificate as proof of age for anyone under 18 seeking a marriage license.

Of the 5,400 children who got married in South Carolina between 2000 and 2018, 79 percent were girls marrying adult men, and the vast majority of those girls were 16 and 17, Hutto said.

Data shows teen mothers who marry will likely never return to school; they're more likely to give birth to a second child within a couple of years and they're more likely to live in poverty, he said.

Giving birth outside of marriage doesn't carry the stigma it used to, he said, noting "we don't use the term illegitimate anymore" and there are plenty of single parents.

The decision could also involve violence, with a man proposing to cover up a sexual assault and avoid prison and girls feeling "forced to get married when they really aren't," he said.

Early marriage also puts the girls at continued risk of domestic violence, and because they often feel isolated, they're also less likely to seek help, said Ann Warner, CEO of Women's Rights Empowerment Network.

"Establishing a minimum age of marriage at 18 without exception is the strongest, simplest, and most effective way to stop child marriage and its horrible consequences and give young people a much stronger start in adulthood," she said.

With the regular session scheduled to end in mid-May, the measure will not pass this year. But it will stay alive for the session that begins in January 2022.