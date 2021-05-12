Bill to resume death penalty with electrocution, firing squad sent to McMaster's desk

COLUMBIA — A bill aimed at resuming death penalty executions in South Carolina will soon be law, pending Gov. Henry McMaster's expected signature.
The Senate voted 32-11 to agree to the House's changes to a bill that makes electrocution the default method of execution, with the added option of dying by firing squad.
Senators rejected attempts to further amend the bill, which would have sent the measure to a joint House-Senate panel to work toward a compromise. Democrats questioned why rush an end to the debate, while advocates countered voting "no" could jeopardize resolution of an emotional issue under debate for five years.
"Those victims' families deserve the justice the state of South Carolina told them they would get," said its sponsor, Sen. Greg Hembree, a former solicitor who has prosecuted death penalty cases. "I wish we could all guarantee this could get resolved tomorrow. … That's one more chance to take it off the rails. We’ve got an opportunity right here, right now to pass the bill and tell those victims' families we’re going to do the right thing."
State law has given condemned inmates the option to die by injection since 1995. But with all drugs expired and pharmaceutical companies unwilling to sell any more for executions, the state prisons agency can't carry out an execution order unless the prisoner chooses to die strapped in the chair nicknamed "Old Sparky."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.