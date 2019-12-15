COLUMBIA — Carl James Jr. thought he retired from South Carolina's social services agency two years ago — until he got a phone call urging him to come back.

"They needed a supervisor. They couldn’t find one, so they had to recruit me," said James, who now commutes 80 miles round-trip from Lake City to his job in Marion. "If they couldn’t find a supervisor from January 2018 to October 2019, what does that tell you about recruitment?"

He supervises five people at a call center that takes reports of suspected abuse, he said, "but we're short five people."

Such vacancies are common throughout state government — a problem employees and their advocates attribute largely to low, stagnant wages.

More than 10,000 jobs are vacant across the state's 42 agencies. That's 15 percent of all full-time positions authorized by legislators, according to the state Department of Administration.

A new tactic

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has repeatedly warned her colleagues that state agencies are hemorrhaging talent. But her annual efforts to put a substantial hike for employees in the budget have failed. So the Orangeburg Democrat is trying a different tactic — filing a bill that would require legislators to follow the recommendations of a salary study they commissioned in 2015 and tie annual increases to inflation.

Continuing to tell employees they're appreciated isn't sufficient, she said Wednesday: "They can't take that kind of appreciation to the bank."

Legislators have approved cost-of-living raises for all employees three times over the past decade. The most recent, in 2016, was also the largest of the three, at 3.25 percent.

That's the year the taxpayer-funded report confirmed what many already knew — that state workers are underpaid compared with their counterparts in other states and even local governments within South Carolina, plus they give up more of their paycheck for health care and retirement benefits than other public workers.

According to the findings, state salaries in South Carolina lag other states' wages in comparable jobs by an average of 15 percent; in-state public jobs, by 16 percent; and in-state private-sector jobs, by 18 percent.

That was February 2016. The report's been shelved ever since.

"We claimed we wanted to get data so we’d know how to address it, and we’ve done absolutely nothing with it, and state employees ought to be furious. To be told year after year after year to wait until next year — at what point does next year get here?" Cobb-Hunter said.

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, the chamber's chief budget writer, said state employees will likely get a raise next year.

That's not reassuring to Cobb-Hunter.

Even with a predicted $1.8 billion additional to spend, nothing's guaranteed, as agency requests already surpass what's available by $1 billion.

Her bill would force legislators to dust off the report and overhaul a salary structure unchanged since 1995, when the minimum wage was still $4.25 an hour. The revamp would include redefining outdated job duties and what it takes to get a promotion.

What it would cost to comply is unknown, though Cobb-Hunter expects it to be expensive. She's asked state economic experts to provide an estimate and plans to file the bill after the Legislature returns next month.

Walt Woodrum, who worked for the state Forestry Commission for 34 years, said competitive wages are critical for stabilizing state government.

"It's really hard to keep people on board," he said. "The bottom line for me is to serve and protect. I stayed with it. But young folks won’t stay. They get the experience they need, and they just leave."

When Woodrum retired in 2017, he oversaw all firefighting and forest management in five counties, including Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester. Just hiring a firefighter was difficult, he said, since the pay is not only abysmal, the job requires being available at all times.

"They're expected to work other jobs to make ends meet," he said. "But they have to have the kind they can leave at a moment’s notice and drive a truck to a fire."

'Class war'

Adding to agency workers' frustration is legislators' focus on the state's growing shortage of K-12 classroom teachers, said Carlton Washington, director of the S.C. State Employees Association.

The state's 50,000 K-12 teachers are funded separately in the budget.

On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster said a "cornerstone" of his 2020-21 budget proposal will be a $3,000 raise for every teacher, costing $211 million. That would follow $159 million worth of raises this year and a pledge to bring teachers' pay to the national average over five years.

While that's great, Washington said, "what’s not good is the class war that’s set up because state employees are in just as horrible a shape as teachers.

"Employees are starting to feel extremely disrespected because nobody’s talking about the 2016 study," he said.

McMaster would give no hints Tuesday of his other budget recommendations, which he'll release next month.

Empty slots at state agencies include roughly 500 at both the state's Medicaid and public health agencies, nearly 800 at the Department of Social Services, and 950 at the Department of Transportation. Topping the list is 1,500 vacancies at the state prisons agency, which has gotten attention recently due to inmate deaths that include the nation's worst riot in decades.

Washington contends all employees should get equal consideration. Three-quarters of all state employees make less than $42,000 a year, according to data from 2016.

If there's no substantial raise next year, it will be particularly hurtful to employees who stayed, said Angelee Williams of Greenwood, who works in Corrections' human resources.

"In times past, when we didn’t get the raises we asked for, it was because 'we didn’t have it.' Now there’s no excuse," she said, because of the surplus. "So, when you turn your backs on state employees, what’s your excuse? It won’t be money."