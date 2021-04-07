Bill eliminating any need for training to publicly tote a gun passes SC House

COLUMBIA — Three weeks after passing legislation allowing trained gun owners to openly carry their weapon, the South Carolina House approved ditching the need for any instruction to legally bear arms — visibly or hidden.
The measure approved 69-47 on April 7 allows any adult who can legally own a gun to publicly tote it without taking a class or passing a background check, making the state's 25-year-old concealed weapon permit law completely moot.
While advocates dub it the "constitutional carry" bill, pro-gun opponents called that a ruse.
"It's cleverly packaged. It's a ploy. By calling it 'constitutional carry' it implies that if you oppose it, you oppose the Constitution and you're against the Second Amendment," said Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken.
He should know. In a mudslinging, GOP primary challenge last year, mailers and robocalls painted the CWP-holding Air Force veteran as trying to take constituents' guns away. He's proof such ludicrous accusations can be successfully overcome, he said.
Once voters called his cellphone, printed on the mailers, "Every person I spoke to, without exception, said 'Thank you" for explaining that," he said. "I went from dirt bag to having their vote in a matter of minutes, once folks understood what the issue really was."
He unsuccessfully urged his colleagues to at least postpone a vote until next year, giving time to see what, if anything, the Senate does with the bill passed last month.
