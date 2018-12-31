COLUMBIA — A proposal to declare March 26 as "South Carolina Independence Day" aims to boost knowledge of the state's often overlooked role in the Revolutionary War.
State Rep. Josiah Magnuson, R-Campobello, believes his bill also offers a uniting point of pride.
"We certainly have a lot to be proud of," said Magnuson, whose district lies just outside the Cowpens National Battlefield, where a surprising Patriot victory in 1781 marked a turning point in the war.
"The Revolutionary War heritage is something that would bring our state together," he said Monday. "South Carolinians have sort of a feisty attitude and independent streak, but a lot of people associate that only with the War Between the States."
Indeed, even history buffs who come to Charleston for the sites think only about the Civil War, said Mike Coker, director of the Berkeley County Museum and Heritage Center and a licensed tour guide in Charleston for 20 years.
"They're amazed at the abundance of Revolutionary history we have here," said Coker, who previously worked at the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon on East Bay Street, which the British used as a military prison during the war.
People expressed shock even while walking up the exchange's front steps, Coker said.
It was from those steps that both South Carolina's own break from Britain and, later, the Continental Congress' Declaration of Independence were read, said Rigel Kocur, the exchange's education coordinator.
So what happened on March 26?
While July Fourth is recognized as America's birthday — the day the Continental Congress adopted the declaration coming from all 13 colonies — South Carolina actually severed ties four months earlier, making it among the first colonies to do so. On March 26, 1776, South Carolina's Provincial Congress approved its own state constitution and renamed itself the General Assembly.
Many Revolutionary battles and skirmishes were fought in South Carolina, as the British overestimated the number of Loyalists in the South — those who wanted to remain part of a British colony — and mistakenly thought they could help overthrow the Patriot rebels.
But much of what Americans collectively learn about the Revolutionary War took place in New England, such as the 1773 Boston Tea Party and the 1775 opening shots in Lexington, Massachusetts.
"South Carolina's role is often diminished," Coker said. "I'm not sure why it’s overlooked."
Many historians feel the South's role in the war has been overlooked because of the Civil War almost a century later.
Other Revolutionary War sites in South Carolina include Kings Mountain National Military Park near Blacksburg, which preserves the site of the first major patriot victory after the British invaded Charleston in 1780; and Ninety-Six National Historic Site in Greenwood County, where more than 100 people were killed during two battles.
The Palmetto State's nickname even comes from a Revolutionary victory.
The palmetto tree wasn't officially recognized as the state tree until 1939. But it was incorporated into the state flag 78 years earlier to represent Col. William Moultrie's victory over the British fleet at the fort on Sullivan's Island later named after him, which was made of palmetto logs and sand.
While Magnuson wants people to learn more about South Carolina's beginnings as a state, his proposal stops short of creating a state holiday.
It asks the governor to issue a proclamation yearly declaring March 26 as South Carolina Independence Day and asks every public school to incorporate South Carolina's role in the Revolutionary War into that day's lessons, without mandating anything specific.
"I think it would be a good thing for our area to rekindle that knowledge," he said.
Other proposals prefiled for the session that starts next week would require high schoolers to take a one-year course on the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and the Federalist Papers; require at least an hour of instruction in all public schools each Nov. 11 about the history and meaning of Veterans Day; and require schools to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Similar bills have failed in the past. Both MLK Day and Veterans Day are state holidays.