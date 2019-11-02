COLUMBIA — Senators will likely advance a bill next week outlawing abortions in South Carolina as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, but even Republicans in this conservative state don't expect the ban to actually become law.

The measure makes an abortion illegal if an ultrasound detects a fetal heartbeat. Any abortion provider who fails to determine whether a heartbeat exists or terminates the pregnancy anyway is punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

The House passed the ban 70-31, along party lines, in April. But any chance of it making it through the Senate, where a single opponent can block legislation, may have evaporated last month when a Senate subcommittee struck exceptions for women who are victims of rape or incest.

That's the version the Senate Medical Affairs Committee will take up Tuesday. A "yes" vote in the committee of 10 Republicans and seven Democrats would send it to the Senate floor. Only two of the 17 are women.

Rep. Nancy Mace, whose recounting of being raped as a teenager resulted in the House inserting the exemptions, said taking them out doomed the effort. The abortion foe told her colleagues during an impassioned speech at the podium that she couldn't support the bill without exceptions for victims of such heinous crimes.

She said she believes taking out the exceptions ultimately will kill the bill.

"To me, it’s more important to save thousands of lives than no lives through this legislation," said Mace, R-Charleston. "I’m still watching and seeing what happens, but I believe that killed it."

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said it comes down to simple math.

"I don’t see that we have the votes," the Edgefield Republican said. "There's little chance it even comes up for debate."

If it does, it could bog down the Senate for weeks, as a filibuster by Democrats is guaranteed.

Last year, legislation that would have banned abortion outright — except in cases of rape, incest or saving the mother's life — was defeated with an early-morning 24-21 vote that ended a filibuster and allowed the Senate to move on to other business in the session's waning days.

The math hasn't improved, Massey said, noting last November's election added a Democrat to the chamber.

"We’ve seen this movie before. We know how it ended then, and we were in a stronger position in 2018 than we are now," he said.

Just to force a vote on the bill with the exemptions would require several more "yes" votes. Passing the bill in its current form would require many more, said Massey, adding he's among anti-abortion Republicans who will vote "no" to a bill without exceptions.

Sen. Richard Cash, the chamber's most ardent abortion foe, isn't budging on his insistence to make no exceptions. It was his amendment last week that removed them.

"I don’t believe the right to life disappears because of the circumstances of conception, however horrible that it may be and is in the case of rape and incest," said Cash, R-Powdersville. "I understand the obvious implication that it makes it harder to pass the bill, but that is a separate question than what is the right thing to do. I'm going to fight for what I believe is right."

According to the state's public health agency, 56 percent of the 4,650 abortions performed in South Carolina last year occurred after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Nine other states, most of them in the South, have passed similar "fetal heartbeat" measures, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Three of them allow exceptions for crime victims, including Georgia, which specifies the woman must file a police report. Similarly, Utah's law allows exceptions if the abortion provider verifies law enforcement has a record of the crime.

Courts have blocked all of those laws from taking effect, a fact not lost on some lawmakers.

"It’s a waste of time, but seemingly we have to debate this every year," said Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, who has orchestrated the defeat of many anti-abortion bills and brokered compromises on those that did pass. "The proponents, I guess, need to prove they’re getting tougher and tougher, but the courts aren’t allowing it."

Abortion opponents aren't swayed by arguments that such bans are unconstitutional, as decided by the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision that made abortions legal nationwide. They want the court to take up a state's abortion ban and are hopeful new justices rule differently.

Politicians in South Carolina don't want to be "outdone" by other states, said Vicki Ringer, a regional director for Planned Parenthood, which operates two of the three clinics in South Carolina that provide abortions.

"They’ve gone one step further in removing any exceptions for victims of rape or incest, showing just how cruel these anti-abortion politicians are to women who are in real crisis," she said. "Make no mistake: this bill is intended to ban almost all abortion in our state."