COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Senate lacks enough votes to pass a bill banning most abortions in the state, the Senate's Republican leader said Thursday, potentially blocking a path to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I don't want to deal with it again. If we have the votes, that's a different scenario," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told reporters.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has said he would sign the bill that would make it illegal to get an abortion in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The measure that was forwarded in November by the Senate Medical Affairs Committee includes exceptions for victims of rape or incest — as long as the crime is reported.

But heading into the 2020 session that starts Tuesday, its chances in the full Senate come down to simple math, and "we've seen this movie before," Massey said.

In 2018, legislation that would have banned abortion outright — except in cases of rape, incest or saving the mother’s life — was defeated with an early-morning 24-21 Senate vote that ended a filibuster and allowed the body to move on to other business in the session’s waning days.

The math has only gotten worse, Massey said, since a special election later that year added a Democrat in the chamber. A single senator can block debate in the body, based on its rules.

Massey, who is pro-life and otherwise supports current House legislation restricting abortion, said he doesn't want a repeat of the 2018 fight without stronger numbers.

The bill lacks enough support to even get to an official vote, he said.

"It would be easier with the exceptions, but I don't know that it matters in the end," Massey said. "We don't have the votes."

However, advocates are expected to argue for it anyway.

State Rep. John McCravy, a Greenwood Republican and initial sponsor of the heartbeat bill, urged pro-life senators to push ahead.

"We are talking about saving lives here, not some frivolous matter. I think the majority of pro-life voters of this state will demand our senators vote on this bill and pass it," McCravy said.

"If the senators we have in office won't fight for this bill, I predict the people of South Carolina will hold them accountable at the ballot box," he said.

Ann Warner, CEO of the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network, said her agency is monitoring the bill.

"We remain on high alert to protect bodily autonomy in South Carolina," she said.

The S.C. House passed the "heartbeat" abortion ban along party lines, 70-31, in April.

McMaster is the keynote speaker for the South Carolina Citizens For Life Proudly Pro-Life Dinner on Friday. His office said the governor did not have any comment Thursday.

Several other Southern states have passed more restrictive abortion legislation in recent sessions with an eye toward challenging Roe vs. Wade in the U.S. Supreme Court.