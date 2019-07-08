Chris Cox, the South Carolina man who mowed the lawn near the Lincoln Memorial during the 2013 government shutdown and founded Bikers for Trump, will leave his grassroots work behind to enter the 2020 race for Charleston's seat in Congress.
Cox, who lives in Mount Pleasant, announced his plans to run for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District in a Facebook post on Sunday night.
His Republican congressional bid, which was first reported by the Washington Times, will reportedly include an in-district kick-off rally that will be held in September.
Cox wrote that he sees winning back the congressional seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham as part of his mission to support President Donald Trump.
"Sometimes we find ourselves at a crossroads and other times we put ourselves at a crossroads," Cox said in the 167-word post.
National Republicans are eager to win back control of the House next year, and see South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District as a key part of that strategy. The National Republican Congressional Committee identified it as one of 55 targeted House districts they want to flip in 2020.
"After the 2018 election, I returned home to (sic) Lowcountry of South Carolina, disappointed in the election of a liberal Democrat to represent me and my neighbors in Congress. So, to continue my fight to support President Trump and his agenda, I am announcing my run for the First Congressional District of South Carolina," he said.
In the social media post, which had been shared nearly 2,000 times by Monday morning, Cox confirmed he had "passed the torch of Bikers for Trump" to Dale Hendron. A review of Hendron's LinkedIn page confirmed the leadership switch, showing he went from acting as the group's national moderator and recruiter to its new executive director.
In his statement, Cox said he was proud of the work he had done with Bikers for Trump.
The group formed in 2015 first as a supportive group for Donald Trump, the then-unconventional Republican presidential candidate. It soon grew in size and shifted its focus as Bikers for Trump members traveled the country to different Trump rallies and events, where they acted as an extra layer of security and promotion.
"I couldn’t be more proud of the friends and patriots I served beside in our successful 2016 effort to elect and, now, our 2020 effort to re-elect President Donald Trump. Now, in my effort to continue to support President Trump and our great country, I am stepping things up," Cox said in his post.
Cox has been a frequent guest at the White House during the Trump administration and a visible ally.
During the July Fourth celebration in Washington last week, Cox had front-row seats for had front-row seats for the president's speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
When Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn faced sentencing in December, which was later delayed, for the crime of lying to federal investigators about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period, Cox was outside the courthouse with his dog "Trigger" to protect Flynn.
Cox does have some more traditional political experience outside of his grassroots organizing. Cox told the New York Times in 2016 that he worked for Vice President Dan Quayle in the 1990s.
With the addition of Cox, South Carolina's most high-profile congressional race has now drawn five GOP challengers, three of which are current elected officials.
The other Republican candidates who have announced bids to try to unseat Cunningham are: Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert; Hilton Head Island teacher Logan Cunningham (no relation to the Democratic incumbent); Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing; and, most recently, state Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island.
This is a developing story. Check back to postandcourier.com for updates.