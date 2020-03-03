Biden won huge majority of delegates in SC 2020 Democratic primary victory over Sanders

COLUMBIA — After former Vice President Joe Biden's commanding win in Saturday's South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, he will walk away with nearly 75 percent of the state's delegates.

Biden won 39 of South Carolina's 54 nominating delegates compared to 15 for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to a top state party official.

No other candidates crossed the 15 percent threshold to receive any delegates.

Democrats award nominating delegates on a proportional basis following the results in each state and congressional district. A candidate needs to amass a total of 1,991 delegates nationwide to become the party's presidential nominee at the convention this July in Milwaukee.

Of Biden's 39 delegates, 14 of them came from the statewide results and 25 came from the congressional district results, S.C. Democratic Party Executive Director Jay Parmley said.

Sanders receive five from the statewide results and 10 from the congressional districts.

The congressional district breakdown was:

Congressional District 1: Biden 4, Sanders 2

Congressional District 2: Biden 3, Sanders 1

Congressional District 3: Biden 2, Sanders 1

Congressional District 4: Biden 2, Sanders 2

Congressional District 5: Biden 4, Sanders 1

Congressional District 6: Biden 6, Sanders 2

Congressional District 7: Biden 4, Sanders 1

A precinct-by-precinct analysis by The Post and Courier found that Sanders' strongest showing came in Upstate Republican strongholds anchored around Greenville, a result reflected in the district breakdown. He tied Biden in delegates from the 4th congressional district, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

The delegates will not be officially awarded to each candidate until the convention.

In the overall national race after the first four early states, Sanders now has 60 delegates to Biden's 54, according to a count by The Associated Press.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., who dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Biden on Monday, has 26. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has 8. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who also dropped out and backed Biden, has 7.

Nearly one-third of all delegates were up for grabs Tuesday when 14 states, including California and Texas, held primaries.