Biden to return to SC tonight, ditching New Hampshire as results come in

COLUMBIA — Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to South Carolina on Tuesday night after making a last-minute decision to leave New Hampshire early as he braces for another setback there.

As results roll in from the primary in New Hampshire, where polls have shown Biden likely finishing between third and fifth place, Biden will attend a "launch party" for his South Carolina campaign in Columbia.

The surprise move underscores the critical importance of the Palmetto State for Biden's campaign.

After struggling in Iowa and New Hampshire, two mostly white states, Biden is counting on a resounding victory among the more diverse Democratic electorate in South Carolina to propel his White House bid.

Due to his strong support from African American voters, who comprise roughly two-thirds of South Carolina's Democratic electorate, Biden supporters have long viewed the the state as his "firewall" that would give him a much-needed victory at a critical time.

But several of Biden's competitors have sought to chip away at his lead in South Carolina, including businessman Tom Steyer and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, forcing Biden to shore up support in a state where he has long led the primary field.

The event will be at 701 Whaley St. in Columbia at 9 p.m. Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., will also attend.

Two more candidates have announced they will return to the state Wednesday. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will travel to Orangeburg and Newberry, while U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will campaign in Beaufort.