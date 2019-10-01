Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the front-runner in South Carolina's key 2020 Democratic presidential primary with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren a distant second choice, a new poll finds.

Biden is struggling to stay ahead of Warren in the 2020 race's first stops, Iowa and new Hampshire. Biden needs South Carolina, where his popularity put him atop polls before he entered the race, to give him strength headed into Super Tuesday, which comes three days after polls close in the Palmetto State.

Biden received 37 percent in a Winthrop Poll released Tuesday, ahead of Warren at 17 percent.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in third at 8 percent followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris at 7 percent, according to the survey of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters. Results for both are lower than their performances in a series of polls by Post and Courier-Change Research.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker round out candidates receiving more than 2 percent of support.

Biden continues to hold a commanding lead with South Carolina's African American voters, who cast nearly two-thirds of Democratic primary ballots.

The vice president under the country's first black president has backing from 46 percent of African African voters — well ahead of Harris (10 percent), Warren (9 percent) and Sanders (8 percent).

Warren leads Biden among S.C. white voters 29 percent to 22 percent.

The Winthrop Poll is significant because it is one of 16 national and early-voting state polls used to determine whether candidates make the stage for debates.

Tuesday was the final day for polls used to determine who made the debate on Oct. 15. The Winthrop survey also can be used for the November debate.

The Winthrop poll results did not alter the lineup of a dozen 2020 candidates who have qualified for the October debate.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The poll did not help entrepreneur Andrew Yang or businessman Tom Steyer in qualifying for the November debate by winning at least 3 percent of support. They both need one more good showing to reach that stage.

Booker was aided with his S.C. performance. He still needs one more qualifying poll to make the November debate.

The Winthrop Poll received responses from 462 Democratic and Democratic leaning registered voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percent.

This story is developing and will be updated.