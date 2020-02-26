Biden says 2020 rivals 'would have to consider dropping out' if they can't win black voters

GEORGETOWN — Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that some of his 2020 Democratic primary rivals will have to consider exiting the race if they are unable to demonstrate an ability to win over minority voters in the upcoming South Carolina primary.

"They would have to consider dropping out, not because I want them to or anybody else does, but because the victories and losses are going to dictate it," Biden said in a brief interview with The Post and Courier.

"How do you stay in if you have demonstrated you can't get any African American support?" Biden added. "How do you stay in if you don't get support in South Carolina? So I just think the process is going to take care of that. I don't think it requires anybody to say, 'get out of the race.'"

Though Biden did not mention any specific opponents by name, a few other candidates have notably struggled to register significant support with African American voters in most polls, particularly U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Biden's comments come as some Democrats have become increasingly concerned in recent weeks that several moderate candidates are splintering support, creating an opening for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders — a self-described democratic socialist — to become the race's frontrunner despite only winning a plurality of votes.

That sentiment is typified by S.C. Democratic strategist Tyler Jones, who said he is "scared to death" of the possibility that Sanders capitalizes on a fractured party — a view shared by many moderate operatives, lawmakers and voters.

In most South Carolina polls, California businessman Tom Steyer has chipped into Biden's lead in recent weeks, a trend that has been replicated nationally by former New York City Mayor Micael Bloomberg.

While Jones said he admires Klobuchar and Buttigieg, he said he recently decided to vote for Biden, calling it a "strategic choice" to consolidate behind one candidate to take on Sanders that he hopes other voters consider. Jones worked on a "Draft Biden" effort in 2016 but advised Beto O'Rourke's campaign in this race.

"I am petrified that we're going have a redux of the 2016 Republican primary when candidates couldn't agree who needs to get out of the race in time and Trump ran away with it," Jones said. "It's time for candidates to think beyond their own self-interest and think about the long-term interest of the party and the country."

Thus far, all the candidates have rejected any suggestion that they should drop out, with each of them pointing to strong performances in at least one other state to justify continuing on with their campaigns until much later in the election calendar.

While Biden said he does not think stopping Sanders' rise needs to be a top priority yet, he continued to argue that Democrats will struggle if the Vermont senator becomes the nominee, saying it's "going to be very hard to elect an independent socialist."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Biden also said he hopes other candidates will face more scrutiny in the coming weeks, particularly those who are challenging his support among black voters, like Steyer and Bloomberg.

"Every single vote I cast for 40 years has been massaged, looked at, talked about, debated and I'm still standing," Biden said. "I'm still here. And now that process is going to start for others, as it should, and I feel good about my prospects in that circumstance."

After hitting Steyer on the Charleston debate stage Tuesday night for previously investing in private prisons, he doubled down on that message Wednesday, saying "nobody knows Tom's record" and he "invested in a company that had literally hogtied young people, juveniles in those private prisons."

"There's a lot of things that I think — now that other people have risen in the polls — people will begin to take a hard look at," Biden said.

Steyer has responded in the past that he eventually sold the private prisons stock after determining that it did not align with his values and later advocated against private prisons in his home state of California.

The race is currently in a frenetic final stretch before South Carolina's "First in the South" primary this coming Saturday. The pivotal contest has historically served as a bellwether for how candidates may perform with the crucial demographic of African American voters in other delegate-rich states.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden picked up the long-awaited endorsement of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina's most influential Democrat, as he looks to coalesce more support in the closing days.

Biden has been under pressure himself after he finished 4th in the Iowa caucuses and 5th in the New Hampshire primary, though he rebounded to come in second behind Sanders in the more diverse Nevada caucuses.

He again declined to entertain a hypothetical question about whether he will need to drop out himself if he does not win South Carolina, which has long been viewed as his "firewall" state, instead insisting that he will win Saturday's primary.

"People are starting to focus," Biden said. "The best thing about South Carolina is it launches presidencies, and that's why I'm counting on it."