Biden says he has 'a long way to go' and can 'get better' after SC Democratic Primary win

Former vice president Joe Biden isn't being complacent after his overwhelming victory in South Carolina on Saturday evening.

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday morning, Biden was hesitant to call himself the front-runner in the horse race for the Democratic nomination and said there is still a lot of campaigning to do before Super Tuesday.

"I think we got a long way to go," Biden said. "This is a big boost for us. We're going to do well in a couple of states ... we're going to do better than anybody expects us to. This is a marathon."

Biden added he would fight if there were a contested convention.

Biden's South Carolina win with nearly 50 percent of the turnout was the topic of the morning national news cycle as pundits and politicians speculated whether the decisive and overwhelming victory is a bellwether for the 2020 election.

"Is this contained to South Carolina?" Pete Hegseth said on "Fox and Friends." He added, "Is this a big win for Joe that he was always counting on? Or is this a preview of Democrats who flirted with Bernie but say 'we want the safe pick' ...?"

Biden had been slipping in national polls over the last couple of months following a series of gaffs and mediocre debate performances. Fox pundits believed this put the former vice president back on the map.

"Joe Biden has been trailing in the news and he needed this big headline today, he needed everyone to be coming out and talking about him and his potential to be the comeback kid," host Jedediah Bila said on "Fox and Friends."

Biden's victory was called within two minutes of South Carolina polls closing. Vermont Sen. Runner-up Bernie Sanders claimed 20 percent of the results.

Pundits were quick to point out that U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the prolific S.C. Democrat and House majority whip, delivered a jolt of electricity to Biden's static campaign. An MSNBC exit poll showed 47 percent of primary voters attributed their choice, in part, to Clyburn's endorsement.

Clyburn will campaign with Biden but said on CNN the campaign needs to do some troubleshooting overall.

“We need to do some retooling in the campaign, no question about that. I did not feel free to speak out about it or to even deal with it inside because I had not committed to his candidacy; I have now,” Clyburn told CNN. “I’m all in, and I’m not going to sit idly by and watch people mishandle this campaign.”

Biden told Tapper he agreed with Clyburn's analysis and that his staffing would be a game of "addition not subtraction."

"He's right," Biden said on CNN. "And I listen to his counsel and I listen to his counsel about how I can get better as well."

This sets the stage for a fundraising duel between Sanders and Biden. Despite the loss in South Carolina, Sanders said on CBS' "Face The Nation" he still had an "excellent chance" to take home the Democratic nomination.

Sanders also took the opportunity to blast Biden's fundraising, which saw an immediate surge of support following the S.C. victory. Biden said on NBC's "Meet The Press" that he raised $5 million in the hours following the primary victory.

Sanders doubled down and blasted the former vice president for courting wealth downers, a juxtaposition to the senator's grassroots campaign of individual contributions.

"I don't go into rich people's homes like Joe Biden," Sanders said on "Face The Nation." "This is a campaign of working people and by working people."

Sanders' message resonates heavily with young Democratic voters, a concern that Tapper brought up with Biden on CNN. Ultimately, Biden said Sanders' message wasn't enough to take on President Donald Trump in 2020. He also mentioned that he would fight if there was a contested convention.

"Enthusiasm doesn't translate into votes," Biden said. "People aren't looking for revolution, they're looking for results."