Biden's SC supporters urge NH voters to consider Buttigieg's lack of black support

CHESTER — On the eve of New Hampshire's Democratic primary, South Carolina supporters of Joe Biden stepped up their efforts Monday to encourage Granite State voters to consider Pete Buttigieg's lack of support from African American voters.

In an open letter to Buttigieg just hours before polls open in New Hampshire, former Richland County Councilwoman Bernice Scott wrote that his record on race issues during his tenure as mayor of South Bend, Ind., "continues to trouble South Carolina voters."

"Unfortunately, it seems as if voters in Iowa did not care — but we do," Scott wrote. "And as you campaign in New Hampshire, we hope you remember that this race turns to us in less than three weeks and we will demand answers."

While Buttigieg has soared into contention for the Democratic nomination with a strong performance in Iowa, he has continued to face questions about whether his difficulties winning over black voters could undermine his ability to beat President Donald Trump.

During a campaign swing through the state in December, Buttigieg attributed his low levels of support from African American voters in polls to a lack of familiarity with him.

"I know that as somebody who’s new on the scene, I’ve got to earn that trust," he said.

Buttigieg's campaign pointed to that quote Monday as part of their answer to Scott's letter.

Biden, meanwhile, is desperately trying to stave off another setback in New Hampshire after a fourth place finish in Iowa that he described as a "gut punch." A central component of his closing argument to New Hampshire voters, most of whom are white, has been that he alone has the ability to inspire a racially diverse coalition.

"No one has ever won the nomination without being able to get overwhelming support from the African American community," Biden said in an interview Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." He added "And so far, no one’s been doing that but me."

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Charleston Democrat supporting Biden, said he does not think Democrats will be able to beat Trump unless the nominee has strong support from black voters.

"I do not think Pete Buttigieg has spent enough time developing those relationships and that is borne out in his standing in the black community," Kimpson said.

Scott, a Biden supporter who leads a group of black community activists known as the "Reckoning Crew," pointed in particular to a moment in Friday night's Democratic debate when Buttigieg was asked why arrests of black residents in South Bend for marijuana possession rose during his time in office.

Buttigieg responded that South Bend had "adopted a strategy that said that drug enforcement would be targeted in cases where there was a connection to the most violent group or gang connected to a murder" — an answer Scott derided as "woefully insufficient."

The Buttigieg campaign also argued that arrest rates for marijuana possession were still relatively low overall and the spike could be attributed to a change in how the arrest data was recorded.

Still, Scott called on Buttigieg to spend more time in South Carolina answering questions.

"You cannot abandon us and our issues and just expect us to fall in line in November," Scott wrote. "We believe this is a liability not just in this primary, but against Donald Trump."