Biden rallies SC backers after NH setback: 'It ain't over man. We're just getting started'

COLUMBIA — As votes were tallied up Tuesday night in New Hampshire showing Joe Biden far behind some of his Democratic primary rivals, the former vice president stood more than 900 miles away, rallying his South Carolina supporters to keep the faith.

Biden told a jubilant crowd in Columbia to look ahead to the next two states --the Nevada caucus and South Carolina primary -- which offer the first tests for candidates among Hispanic and African American voters, respectively.

"We just heard from the first two of the 50 states," he said. "Where I come from that's the opening bell, not the closing bell."

Biden's last-minute decision to skip his New Hampshire election night party in favor of a trip to Columbia produced a stark split-screen, contrasting his deflating night in the Granite State with a still buoyant mood in South Carolina, where he remains the front-runner ahead of the Feb. 29 primary.

The move signaled Biden's clear desire to quickly turn the page on his early stumbles and underscored just how critical the Palmetto State has become for his chances of winning the Democratic nomination.

"When you hear all these pundits and experts and cable TV talkers talk about the race, tell them, 'It ain't over, man. We're just getting started,' " he said. "Our votes count too. We're not going to let anyone take this election away from you."

Unlike in Iowa and New Hampshire, two mostly white states where he finished no better than fourth, Biden has kept his lead in South Carolina thanks in large part to robust support from African American voters, who comprise roughly two thirds of the state's Democratic electorate.

Democrats successful in capturing the White House in previous elections had minority voter support, Biden insisted.

"Too often your loyalty, your support, your commitment to this party has been taken for granted," he said.

Many Biden supporters at his Columbia rally Tuesday night said they do not expect South Carolina voters to change their minds based on the results in Iowa and New Hampshire.

"Once those two are done, Biden will win South Carolina and the news will say, 'Is he picking up momentum?' said Joe Brown, 49, a bail bondsman from Sumter. "No, it's not momentum, we've had this fire burning a long time here. We just weren't able to spread it to those other states. That's OK."

Biden's ties to former President Barack Obama and decades of relationships in South Carolina created a strong advantage for him here from the outset of the race, leading his allies to believe it could serve as a "firewall" if he struggled in Iowa and New Hampshire.

But he has faced increasingly intense competition in South Carolina, too.

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer has flooded television airwaves and mailboxes in South Carolina with his campaign ads, generating unexpected momentum, while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has sought to build on his support from the 2016 primary with more progressive voters in the state.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., will be looking to channel his strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire into a late boost in South Carolina, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren maintains hope that her sizable crowds in visits to the state can translate into votes.

With New Hampshire's race over, more candidates are expected to swarm South Carolina in the coming days, including at least two on Wednesday. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will travel to Orangeburg and Newberry, while U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will campaign in Beaufort.

Still, Biden's supporters remain confident his strength in South Carolina will prevail despite the challengers nipping at his heels and the setbacks in Iowa and New Hampshire.

"It's not how you start," said state Rep. David Mack, D-North Charleston, as he sat in the front row of Biden's rally. "It's how you finish."