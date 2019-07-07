Days after their 2020 campaign-shaking debate clash, South Carolina become the battleground between top Democratic presidential hopefuls, former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, as they ventured together Sunday seeking support in a crucial early-voting state.

The pair of leading Democrats each attended morning church services — Biden in Charleston and Harris in Florence — before heading to campaign events later in the day.

A day after Biden said he was sorry during a campaign stop in Sumter for his statements about working well with segregationist senators, Harris told reporters in Florence that she accepted the vice president's apology. Harris took Biden to task over the statement during the Democratic presidential debate in Miami, a moment that has aided her recent rise in the polls.

"He says he's sorry, I'm going to take him at his word," she said after the church service.

But Harris says Biden is still wrong about his opposition to government-enforced school desegregation busing, and he can't change history.

"He’s right to recognize the impact of his words, and I applaud him for doing that, having the courage to do that," Harris said. "There’s still quite a disagreement between him and me."

Biden said Sunday that he chose to apologize to a predominately African American crowd gathered in Sumter some 10 days after the debate despite having chances to say he was sorry during a visit to Iowa over July Fourth and a lengthy interview that aired on CNN on Friday.

"This is about the future, it’s not about the past, and I’m proud of my past. Have I made mistakes? Yes. Have we learned from them? Yes,” Biden told reporters Sunday in Charleston. “The fact of the matter is that’s why I chose here in South Carolina, and chose an audience that in fact would be the most likely to be offended by it.”

Earlier in Charleston, Biden, the race's front-runner, stood in front of the historic sanctuary at Morris Brown AME Church and reminded parishioners it was not his first time visiting them.

He then spoke of the congregation’s sister church, Mother Emanuel AME Church, which he visited four years ago after a white supremacist gunned down nine black parishioners.

“When Barack stood and sang ‘Amazing Grace,’ it was one of the most moving times,” Biden said.

Biden, a Catholic, talked about resolve and courage while weaving in a few policy positions.

“You can never quit, you can never bend,” he said. “Folks, I’m confident we can restore the idea of ripping children from the families at the border...is not who we are.”

He made one more appeal in the first-in-the-South primary state, where African American voters make up more than half of democratic primary voters.

“Imagine what it would have been through those dark dark days, I mean this sincerely, without the black church. Imagine. Imagine,” Biden said to applause.

Biden nodded to church leaders when he sat down and then the Rev. Thomas Nesbitt approached the the pulpit, whew he thanked Biden for his apology in Sumter about working with segregationist senators to oppose the practice of busing.

“For even dear God forgave Jesus,” Nesbitt said to “amens” from parishioners.

In Darlington County, Harris talked about the fight still facing women and minorities in the country.

"We are a nation founded on noble ideals … those words we spoke in 1776 that we are all equal and should be treated that way… we are also clear eyed. We’ve not yet reached those ideas but we fight to get there," Harris told a gathering at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville. "So this fight before us is a fight born out of optimism. Out of knowing what can be, unburdened by what has been. The fight is not only for the soul of our country but a fight born out of love of country and this is a fight we will win."

Harris, making her ninth visit to South Carolina, is making swing through the Pee Dee over the next two days with stops in Hartsville and Florence on Sunday afternoon and Myrtle Beach on Monday.

Later Sunday in his third trip to the state since entering the race, Biden will attend a presidential town hall series hosted by state Sen. Marlon Kimpson in Charleston.

Biden's apology Saturday came after stumbling in the debate and receiving several calls to apologize from 2020 foes. The controversy has helped Harris become the second choice among voters nationwide behind the former vice president, according to polling averages compiled by Real Clear Politics.

In South Carolina, however, Biden remains the top choice.

He has led all four S.C. 2020 Democratic presidential primary polls conducted since February by The Post and Courier and Change Research. Harris had been in third in South Carolina until she and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were passed in a pre-debate June poll by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.