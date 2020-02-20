Biden continues to hold lead in SC 2020 primary, new poll shows

Joe Biden might have some fight left.

The former vice president, who struggled in Iowa and New Hampshire, continues to lead in the South Carolina presidential primary with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire activist Tom Steyer close behind, according to a new Winthrop Poll released Thursday.

Biden has led the race for the Feb. 29 primary for close to a year. His lead, though, as shrunk as the field dwindled by more than half over last few months.

After poor finishes in the race's first two early-voting contests, Biden needs a good showing in South Carolina, where he has deep ties, to keep his 2020 chances afloat.

Biden received 24 percent of backing in the South's first primary, according the Winthrop Poll. Sanders, the current 2020 front-runner, got 19 percent and Steyer, who has invested heavily in South Carolina, nabbed 15 percent. The three leaders were the only candidates in double digits.

Biden was helped from the support of black voters, who account for more 60 percent of the ballots cast in the S.C. Democratic primary. He received backing from nearly one in three African Americans polled.

Steyer, whose hard sell to win black voters has come with some criticism, was second with 18 percent. Sanders, trying to show he can win more S.C. black support than his large loss in the 2016 S.C. primary, was third among African American voters at 17 percent.

Candidates who have fared well in other early-voting states continue to have a hard time in South Carolina because they cannot win over large blocks of the black vote.

Former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the leader in Iowa who has been frustrated in efforts to attract more African American support, stood fourth in the new S.C. poll at 7 percent. He received just 1 percent of the black vote.

Buttigieg was followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who collected the third-most delegates so far, at 6 percent overall among S.C. voters. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the third-place finisher in New Hampshire, was at 4 percent.

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard was last among the active 2020 hopefuls on the the S.C. ballot with 1 percent.

The poll ended Wednesday, the same day as the Nevada debate where Warren scored points for attacking former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina since he decided to start his campaign in the Super Tuesday states that hold races on March 3.

The Winthrop Poll is among the surveys used to qualify candidates for debates. Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg have qualified for the debate Tuesday in Charleston.

Steyer's result gives him one of two qualifying S.C. polls needed to reach the debate stage. He needs another showing of 12 percent or better in a S.C. poll by Monday to qualify. He also could make the debate by winning at least one delegate in the Nevada caucus Sunday.

The Winthrop Poll of 443 likely Democratic presidential primary voters taken from Feb. 9-19 has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percent.