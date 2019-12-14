Joe Biden's lead is slipping. Bernie Sanders is the latest challenger surging. And the race's billionaires are getting love.

The latest Post and Courier-Change Research poll shows a changing race with three front-runners — Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — separating themselves from the rest of the field as the Feb. 29 primary approaches.

Here is a deeper dive into the poll released last week.

Bottom line: Biden leads

Look, Biden's numbers are falling in South Carolina.

The former vice president's lead has shrunk since May from 31 points to 19 points in August to 7 points in December.

What isn't changed is his place in the race. He's the guy in front.

Since the first Post and Courier-Change Research poll in February — even before he was in the race, Biden led the Democratic field.

It's the same in December with about 75 days before the S.C. primary.

The problem is his favorability. It's dropping.

Biden's net favorable rating fell by 13 points in the past two months and dropped 20 points since August.

His net favorability slid among three key voting blocs he needs: voters 65 and older, African Americans and non-college graduates. Plus, he took huge hits in the Pee Dee and Lowcountry.

South Carolina remains Biden's firewall.

He could hang on, especially as his competitors fight in Iowa and New Hampshire where the former vice president is struggling to get on top.

Or he could become another favorite to fade as the primaries begin.

Bernie is back

When U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California dropped out of the race this month, someone had to get the roughly 10 percent of support she received in South Carolina since February.

The first-round winner seems to be Sanders.

The Vermont senator added 7 points from October, letting him leapfrog Warren into second.

It's the first time Sanders was voters' second choice since May. He dropped to as low as fourth.

Sanders' second try in South Carolina could be getting a boost as likely Democratic primary voters continue to make health care access and insurance their top issue — by far.

SC (hearts) the billionaires

Hedge fund manager Tom Steyer's ads have been unavoidable in South Carolina since he entered the race this summer.

They come in your mailbox, air on your television and stream on your phone.

He's now tied for fifth in the state with Buttigieg at 5 percent, the same showing he got in October.

But Steyer has company in the 2020 Democratic billionaires club.

New York media mogul Michael Bloomberg showed up around Thanksgiving and that splash (along with some ads) gave him 3 percent of support in his first appearance in a Post and Courier-Change Research poll.

He's ahead of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

That's 8 percent backing in South Carolina for two rich candidates who got into the race well after the others.

Considering how S.C. Republicans galvanized around another billionaire in 2016, maybe a chunk of Palmetto State voters just believe if a candidate who can make a ton of money has what it takes can run a country.

And the ads don't hurt.

More potential primary voters know them than candidates in the race longer like Yang and Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Who's resonating?

Not much of a surprise that Biden led most major voting groups in the new poll.

But Warren, the Massachusetts senator, and Sanders found some niches.

To see where the candidates are finding their backing, here is a list of voters with the top-supported candidate listed first and the second choice in parentheses.

Women: Biden (Warren)

Men: Biden (Sanders)

Ages 18-34: Sanders (Warren)

Ages 35-49: Sanders (Biden)

Ages 50-65: Biden (Warren)

Ages 65 and older: Biden (South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg/Warren — tie)

Black: Biden (Warren)

White: Warren (Buttigieg)

Bachelor's degree or more: Biden (Warren)

Some college or less: Biden (Sanders)

Independents: Biden/Warren (Sanders)

Columbia area: Biden (Sanders)

Greenville area: Biden (Sanders/Warren)

Lowcountry: Biden (Sanders)

Pee Dee: Warren (Biden/Buttigieg)

Did not vote in 2016: Biden (Sanders)

Voted for Clinton in 2016: Biden (Warren)

Regularly attends religious services: Biden (Warren)

Infrequently or never attends religious services: Sanders (Warren)