COLUMBIA — Beto O'Rourke is set to return to South Carolina next weekend, marking the second visit to the Palmetto State for the former Texas congressman in the early weeks of his 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
O'Rourke's latest swing through the critical early-voting primary state will include stops in Charleston, Clemson, Denmark and Beaufort County, a campaign aide told The Post and Courier on Friday. More details and additional cities will be released closer to the trip.
"We launched this grassroots campaign by hitting the road to South Carolina to be on the ground in communities across the state, and we're excited to return to continue meeting with, listening to and learning from everyone," O'Rourke said.
Since his first trip to South Carolina, O'Rourke has incorporated some of his experiences here into his stump speech elsewhere around the country — mentioning, for example, flooding in Charleston as a symptom of climate change or the Friendship Nine protesters in Rock Hill as models of student activism.
Several other 2020 Democratic candidates are also visiting South Carolina soon.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will be in Beaufort and Charleston on Saturday and Sunday. Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Fla., is going to Spartanburg, Greenville and Columbia on Monday.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled to make her fourth visit to the state as a presidential candidate on the weekend after O'Rourke's trip, with a stop planned in Orangeburg on April 20. She is planning more S.C. events that weekend.