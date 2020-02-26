Bernie Sanders rallies in SC, taking aim at Joe Biden

A day after taking his share of hits from his Democratic challengers on the national debate stage, an emboldened Bernie Sanders took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally in North Charleston.

"To beat Trump, you cannot run a conventional campaign. Same old, same old is not going to do it. And I say to my good friend, Joe Biden: 'Joe, you can't do it when you are voting for terrible trade policies like NAFTA,'" the Vermont senator said.

"You're not gonna bring working people into the political process when you voted for a terrible bankruptcy bill," Sanders said, leaning into Biden further. "You're not gonna bring people in the political process when you voted and strongly supported the war in Iraq."

The crowd of nearly 1,200 people inside the Charleston Area Convention Center on Wednesday erupted. It was the response Sanders had been hoping for the night before when he was booed after he deployed similar lines of attack against Biden during the televised CBS News Democratic presidential debate.

Sanders, who spoke for just shy of 45 minutes at the rally, ran through what have become his greatest hits on the campaign trail.

He preached that health care should be a right, not a privilege. He argued that America needs an economy and government that works for everyone, not just the 1 percent. He said President Donald Trump is trying to divide the country, while his campaign is about trying to bring people together.

He promised to tackle climate change, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and legalize marijuana.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

During his remarks, Sanders cited a recent NBC/Marist poll that showed him within striking distance of Biden in South Carolina. Biden was at 27 percent support of likely Democratic primary voters, while Sanders was at 23 percent in the survey.

"The establishment is getting very, very nervous about our movement," Sanders said with a smile.

Sanders also said his campaign has knocked on more than 200,000 doors in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's state primary.

He said he believes that his campaign can put together largest voter turnout for the history of the state for the upcoming primary.

The last time Sanders ran for president here in 2016, he not only struggled in South Carolina but also was pummeled. This year, he is making a new prediction for his presidential bid after winning the popular vote in Iowa, and winning outright in New Hampshire and Nevada.

"We're going to win here in South Carolina," Sanders said.