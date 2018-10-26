Anyone driving around Berkeley County can't miss campaign signs for most candidates in contested local races.
But what they won’t see are signs urging them to vote on a ballot question that could change the county’s form of government — and in turn, how the county operates.
No one seems to be pushing the issue one way or the other.
The Nov. 6 ballot includes a countywide referendum asking voters if they want to change the county leadership from an elected supervisor to an appointed administrator.
Both positions do essentially the same job on a day-to-day basis, but the supervisor is elected by a countywide vote, while an administrator is hired (and fired) by County Council. A supervisor also chairs County Council and votes in case of a tie.
The referendum also asks voters who say "yes" to an administrator if they want to add a ninth member to the current eight-member council.
If it passes, the change will begin taking effect in 2022, as the term of the supervisor comes to an end.
The debate over Berkeley’s form of government has percolated throughout election campaigns as far back as 2006. A similar referendum in 2008 brought out 61 percent of the county’s 89,203 registered voters, but they shot it down by a 65-35 margin.
Today, the county has almost 35,000 more registered voters than it did then — 124,055 in all — and a population that’s booming. It also has seen more turnover in the supervisor post since Jim Rozier left in 2006 after serving four terms.
Last year, several Berkeley council members called for putting the issue in front of voters again, but their proposal was postponed after some complained that voter turnout would be low for a special March 2017 election.
The issue came back up this year and County Council agreed to put it on the ballot, but not much else has been said publicly.
Few if any local groups appear to be working for or against the issue, although several people have asked for advice on popular Berkeley County Facebook pages.
“We basically lose our voice because we no longer get to vote on who oversees the county on a daily basis,” wrote administrator Jennifer Ort on the Concerned Voters of Berkeley County page.
Those who support the change say it would help avoid a problem of a lame duck administrator and would allow the county to be led by a professional instead of a politician.
When Johnny Cribb unseated Supervisor Bill Peagler in the June Republican primary, he essentially won the office because there is no Democrat running. But he will not be elected until Nov. 6 and won't be sworn in until January.
Since then, the county delayed passing a budget and moving ahead on building projects so Cribb could participate in the process.
The lame duck situation “certainly is a factor to weigh when examining which system of government is better,” Council Finance Committee Chairman Josh Whitley said.
The options are two of the four forms of county government in South Carolina. The others are council and council-manager.
Most counties, including Dorchester and Charleston, operate under the council-administrator form.
Berkeley is one of only four counties governed by an elected leader. The others — Chester, Union and Williamsburg — have a combined population of less than half of Berkeley’s approximately 220,000 residents.
For more information on all of the races and candidates on this year's Charleston County ballot, please visit the non-partisan League of Women Voters 2018 candidate data web site at Vote411.org.
On the site, voters can type in their addresses to see which candidates, from the local level to Congress and the state's constitutional offices, they are eligible to select.
Other contested elections in Berkeley County include:
- House Seat 15: Republican Samuel Rivers Jr. (i) and Democrat J.A. Moore
- House Seat 99: Republican Nancy Mace (i) and Democrat Jen Gibson (D)
- House Seat 100: Republican Sylleste Davis (i) and Democrat Michael W. Yates
- House Seat 102: Democrat Joe Jefferson (i) and Republican Terry Hardesty
- House Seat 117: Republican Bill Crosby (i) and Democrat Krystle N. Simmons
- County Council District 7: Democrat Caldwell Pinckney (i) and Republican Marcia Jakab.
- Hanahan: Mayor Minnie Newman is not seeking re-election after serving 19 years. City Council members Joel Hodges and Christie Rainwater are both seeking the post. In addition, incumbents Dan Owens, Michael Sally, and newcomers Kevin Hedgpeth and Mason Schwerzler are running for three at-large council seats.
- St. Stephen Town Council: Incumbents William F. Truesdale, Jerry Thrower and Stanley Tucker and newcomer Rose Doctor Johnson are vying for three at-large seats.