Berkeley County incumbents keep SC House, Senate seats; school board has three new members

Berkeley County state candidates Krystle Matthews, JA Moore and Larry Grooms all won reelection in unofficial results early Wednesday.

Matthews, D-Ladson, captured S.C. House District 117, defeating Jordan Pace 52 percent to 47 percent. In District 15, which was a rematch of the 2018 race between Moore, D-Goose Creek, and Samuel Rivers, Moore won 52 percent to 48 percent.

House Districts 15 and 117 had been traditional Republican strongholds until 2018.

Republican Sen. Larry Grooms cruised to an easy victory in District 44 with a 58-38 percent win over Democratic challenger Debbie Chatman Bryant.

Two other Berkeley County-anchored state Senate races also went to Republicans.

In District 44, Republican Brian Adams beat Democrat Debbie Chatman Bryant 57-42 percent. The seat opened up when Republican incumbent Paul Campbell announced his retirement earlier this year.

Republican Mark Smith defeated Democrat Jen Gibson, 64-35 percent, for Nancy Mace’s old seat.

Meanwhile, the Berkeley County School Board will have three new members.

Incumbents David Barrow, Yvonne Bradley, Ann Conder, Laura Kelly and Michael Ramsey were looking to retain their seats on the school board.

Both Ramsey and Barrow were reelected by wide margins in Berkeley County School Districts 1 and 5. Ramsey defeated runner-up Brent Stone, 64 percent to 35 percent in District 1, while Barrow beat Gerald Stinson, 57-27 percent.

Kelly, Bradley and Condor all lost by close margins.

Crystal Wigfall defeated Kelly 32-30 percent, taking the election by 153 votes in District 3. In District 7, Kelly Marone beat Bradley 41 percent to 36 percent.

Kirstin Tanner defeated Conder in District 9 by almost seven points, 43-36 percent.

Meanwhile, Hannah Cox got the most votes for the Goose Creek City Council race with 27 percent. Gayla McSwain came in second with 20 percent, while Melissa Enos edged out Kevin Condon by just 199 votes to take the third and final seat in the eighth-largest municipality in the state.

In Hanahan, three candidates ran for the three open seats on City Council. Mike Dyson received the largest percentage of votes with 34 percent, while Jeff Chandler had 33 percent and Ken Boggs 30 percent.

There were three seats open on the St. Stephen Town Council. Bryon N. McKelvey (27 percent), Louis Brown (25 percent) and Robbie Ballentine (23 percent) were the top three vote getters.