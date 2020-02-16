At this stage of SC primary, campaigns fight for votes with door-knocking and block parties

Joe Biden supporter Norm Dickerson knocks with intent. He never uses his palms, preferring the cadence his knuckles leave behind: three taps on a door followed by another four a few seconds later.

If there's a car in the driveway, Dickerson knocks a third time before moving on to the address of the next potential Biden supporter.

He's done this so much that even the tempo of his knocks are calibrated with the message he wants to convey. When one lands too heavy, Dickerson winces and tries again.

"Sounds too much like police," he said to himself and fellow organizer Ryan Pape on a street in North Charleston.

"Let's try this instead," Dickerson said, knocking out a playful and almost melodic rhythm.

He reaches for a Biden flyer in his pocket and waits for the door to open.

For all of the millions of dollars being spent in this year's Democratic presidential primary, the results of South Carolina's Feb. 29 vote could come down to the neighborhood canvassing work being done by people like Dickerson.

And it's only just begun.

Moving the needle

This weekend will be especially busy as presidential campaigns ramp up their efforts to mobilize support in South Carolina and convince any undecideds to join them along the way.

The Bernie Sanders campaign scheduled 1,788 door-knocking shifts, and said they have reached 1.5 million unique voters in the state so far. Tom Steyer's campaign started driving voters to county elections offices this week so committed supporters can vote early.

Pete Buttigieg's team has canvassing and phone banking scheduled every day for the rest of the month and an influx of volunteers coming into the state every day.

Ground game is always important for presidential hopefuls but in South Carolina it could prove paramount. After no single candidate emerged with strong victories in either Iowa or New Hampshire, the Democratic race remains tight here.

Laurin Manning, who was Barack Obama's South Carolina director of political operations in 2008, said this phase of the campaign is crucial.

"It can make the difference in the margins and this is the time when you can really move the needle," said Manning, who worked for Cory Booker's presidential campaign in the state before his exit.

The payoff could be huge if it's done right. Donald Green, a professor at Columbia University has spent decades analyzing which methods of voter outreach are most effective. TV ads and digital spots can produce very uncertain results, he said, and tend to have almost no effect on voter turnout.

Strategy becomes even tougher in a primary, he said, since they tend to have lower interest.

There's also cost projections: Roughly one vote will be produced for every $50 spent by a campaign on get-out-the-vote efforts, Green said.

"Typically, what's going on is that these candidates are well enough known," he added. "And what you're trying to do at this point is signal the credibility of your campaign and the electability of your candidate by having some serious ground presence."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Getting creative

On the Sanders campaign, there's an app for that. Michael Wukela, a spokesman for the Sanders campaign in South Carolina, called the Bern app "transformational" for their organizing operation in the state.

Using publicly available voter data, the app allows anyone to engage in conversations about Sanders and record that data so it can be shared with organizers, effectively giving people a canvassing clipboard wherever they go.

"We're talking about people who can go out and canvass in their own neighborhoods without ever having to come to a campaign office," he said. "In the palm of their hands, they have all the information they need to tell people about where they can vote, when they can vote."

In the Buttigieg campaign, organizers held a meeting last month in Charleston to talk about using "the empathetic bridge."

When talking with voters, friends, family or strangers, volunteers are urged to find a moment where they agree. It can be as simple as telling someone three words: "I hear you."

Organizer Kat Thames said the idea is to find commonality and speak from the heart when they meet with any voter. The next step, she said, is to always end the conversation with a question, leaving the door open for future voter engagement.

Some campaigns are hosting more grouping events. The Steyer campaign has held six different block parties in smaller cities and towns, including Winnsboro and Denmark, where they've engaged with more than 1,200 people. Another is planned for this weekend in Greenwood.

"This is not your traditional fish fry. We are bringing resources to the community, as well," said Brandon Upson, the national organizing director for the Steyer campaign.

He noted that families were able to take home fruits, vegetables and groceries, as well, because the campaign recognizes that many of these places are food deserts.

"These are types of big engagement events are happening in communities that normally don't get the attention. We are saying we see them and we are here for them," he said.

Hitting the streets

For three hours Wednesday, Dickerson canvassed for Biden the low-tech way. He tried to convince strangers to commit to vote for Biden while talking to them on their doorsteps as they unloaded fishing reels from their trucks or sat on their porches.

"We're going to blow him out of the water in South Carolina," Dickerson told one woman, who nodded but ultimately declined to sign a Biden pledge card.

About an hour into his efforts, Dickerson knocked on Annabell Grant’s door. She smiled when he told her who he was supporting.

"I look forward to voting for him," Grant said, smiling and laughing as she became suddenly aware of the curlers still in her hair.

Grant, 80, said she had already asked her daughter to take her to the polls on Election Day. But then she reveals that Dickerson was not the first to reach her.

She got a call a few weeks ago from someone else on the campaign about Biden, and that’s when she said she decided he had her vote.

So far, Grant said, no one else has knocked on her door to ask for her vote.