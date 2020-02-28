At SC rally, Donald Trump says Dems are making coronavirus 'their new hoax'

President Donald Trump hit the common themes of his campaign rallies in front of boisterous North Charleston crowd Friday but added a new twist, accusing Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus epidemic, calling it "their new hoax" in an attempt to undermine his administration.
"They tried the impeachment hoax," Trump said, to reverberating boos from the thousands of people who filled the North Charleston Coliseum. Some of them waited days to get inside.
"And this is their new hoax," he added.
Before Trump began speaking, health officials confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in a person who didn't travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.
But that wasn't the president's focus when he spoke at length about the virus on Friday night in the early part of his 90-minute speech.
He emphasized that no one has died in America from the virus and said his administration was "totally prepared" to respond.
"A virus starts in China, bleeds its way into various countries all around the world, doesn’t spread widely at all in the United States because of the early actions that myself and my administration took," he said, before claiming that Democrats will still blame him for the coronavirus.
He kept pushing that thought when he said of Democrats "These people are crazy. They must understand border security is also health security."
He additionally said the presence of the virus could lead to deaths on American soil but that “we're totally prepared.”
Trump's "Keep America Great" rally, held on the eve of the S.C. Democratic presidential primary, was meant to reinforce the president's support in the Palmetto State where there was screaming support for the president in the state that solidified his status as the 2016 Republican presidential nominee.
Supporters frequently broke into chants of "four more years" and waved his campaign signs with gusto. Capacity for what was a stuffed Coliseum Friday is 13,295 people.
Trump brought the audience to a fever-pitch when he took aim at the Democratic presidential candidates who have been spending a significant amount of time in the state this week as they look toward Saturday's primary contest.
Trump went down the candidates, one by one, and asked the crowd which candidate they thought would be the best person to him to beat. After roars, Trump proclaimed it was Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, which he dubbed "Crazy Bernie."
The only candidate that escaped taunts from Trump was former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
In recent weeks, some Republicans have said they plan to try and meddle in the contest by voting for Sanders on Saturday. They are calling it "Operation Chaos."
Even before Trump arrived at the rally, his trail of tweets showed the president had been anxious to deliver this hits on Democrats all day as the Democrats in the S.C. primary spent a last day of scrambling for votes.
At 9:54 a.m. Friday, he trashed California billionaire Tom Steyer on Twitter. "A loser for South Carolina!"
At 3:25 p.m., he typed out a dig at New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. "A total phony!" he wrote of the man he dubbed "Mini Mike."
And three minutes later, at 3:28 p.m. Trump claimed Democrats were working hard to take the nomination away from Sanders.
South Carolina's entire Republican congressional delegation flew with Trump on Air Force One from Washington to the North Charleston rally after landing at the Charleston Air Force Base.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were both invited onstage by the president, but they used their time differently. Graham, who is facing reelection, spent his time at the mic thanking the president and swearing angrily about the treatment he believes the president has received.
Graham told the North Charleston he was thanking Trump "for putting up with the never-ending (expletive) you have to go through."
Scott, who appeared to be losing his voice when he approached the microphone, rallied the crowd too.
"If you want four more years of President Trump, let me hear you scream!" Scott said.
Friday marked Trump's sixth visit to the state since he was elected president, with previous stops including to support Gov. Henry McMaster's election, a visit to the Boeing campus in North Charleston and during the Hurricane Florence period in 2018.