At least five South Carolina-connected individuals receive pardons, clemency overnight

At least five South Carolina-connected people received pardons or commutations from Donald Trump during the former president's last hours in office.

Carl Andrews Boggs was pardoned. Boggs, as reported by The Charlotte Observer, was the head of a prominent Charlotte-area road-building company and pleaded guilty in 2014 to defrauding the South Carolina and federal governments out of $87 million in highway work. The pardon was supported by S.C. Department of Transportation Chairman Tony Cox, and others, the White House said.

"Since his release, Mr. Boggs has rebuilt his company, has employed hundreds of people, and has dedicated countless hours and financial resources to his community," the Trump White House said.

Monstsho Eugene Vernon had his sentence commuted. Vernon has served over 19 years in prison for committing a string of armed bank robberies in Greenville, the Trump White House said.

"Evidence showed that numerous of these offenses involved him carrying BB guns rather than genuine firearms," according to the release.

He also survived cancer while behind bars.

The commutation was supported by Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and the Office of the Pardon Attorney.

David Rowland was granted a full pardon. The Trump White House said Rowland’s asbestos-removal license had lapsed when he took on a job of removing asbestos in an elementary school. He reportedly completed the job in compliance with other regulations but received two years of probation for violating the Clean Air Act.

The pardon was supported by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Brian McSwain was granted a full pardon. According to archives from The Greenville News, McSwain is a former Greenville police officer who was given an 18-month sentence in the 1990s for his involvement in a cocaine-trafficking ring.

Authorities said at the time that the operation stretched back a decade and was "run by middle- and upper-class Greenville residents," according to the archives. A federal grand jury charged 26 people in the operation, including Richard Riley Jr. — son of former South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley. Riley Jr. — pleaded guilty.

He has since reportedly "been gainfully employed and has been passed over for several promotion opportunities due to his felony conviction."

The pardon was supported by Graham and two former U.S. Attorneys for the District of South Carolina and other former law enforcement officers, the Trump White House said.

Benedict Olberding received a pardon. He had pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in a Myrtle Beach-area case involving a home loan in 2011.

The Trump Administration said Olberding is an "upstanding member of the community who has paid his debt to society," having purchased two aquarium stores as well as offering training for mortgage brokers.

His pardon case was helped by Columbia attorney Joe McCulloch.

Graham said he was pleased to see Trump grant the pardons for McSwain and Rowland.

“These pardon applicants have completed the terms of their sentence and their debt to society," Graham said. "Importantly, they have continually exhibited good character since their conviction."

The names were included in a listing of 144 people who received pardons or commutations tied to Trump's last day in office Wednesday.

Jamie Lovegrove, Andy Shain and Conor Hughes contributed to this report.