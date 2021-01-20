At least 4 South Carolina-connected individuals receive pardons, clemency overnight

At least four South Carolina-connected individuals received pardons or commutations from departing President Donald Trump overnight.
They include according to a White House news release:
A pardon for Carl Andrews Boggs, who as reported by The Charlotte Observer was the head of a prominent Charlotte-area road-building company and pleaded guilty in 2014 to defrauding the state and federal government out of $87 million in highway work. The pardon was supported by S.C. Department of Transportation Chairman Tony Cox, and others, the White House said.
"Since his release, Mr. Boggs has rebuilt his company, has employed hundreds of people, and has dedicated countless hours and financial resources to his community," the White House said.
Monstsho Eugene Vernon had his sentence commuted. Vernon has served over 19 years in prison for committing a string of armed bank robberies in Greenville, the White House said.
"Evidence showed that numerous of these offenses involved him carrying BB guns rather than genuine firearms," according to the release. He also survived cancer while behind bars.
The commutation was supported by Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and the Office of the Pardon Attorney.
David Rowland was granted a full pardon. The White House said Rowland’s asbestos removal license had lapsed when he took on a job of removing asbestos in an elementary school. He reportedly completed the job in compliance with other regulations but received two years of probation for violating the Clean Air Act. The pardon was supported by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Brian McSwain was granted a full pardon. According to the White House, McSwain was given an 18-month sentence for a drug crime committed in the early 1990s. He has since reportedly "been gainfully employed and has been passed over for several promotion opportunities due to his felony conviction."
The pardon was supported by Sen. Graham and two former U.S. States Attorneys for the District of South Carolina and other former law enforcement officers, the White House said.
