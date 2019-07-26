You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.

Mark Sanford says he would be willing to debate Trump

Mark Sanford on Thursday sounded like a candidate in the wings.

He said he would be willing to debate President Donald Trump.

He said he has been talking to people in both Iowa and New Hampshire, two key early presidential primary states where any candidate would need to win delegates.

And, in a subtle dig, he promised he would release his own tax returns if he decides to launch a Republican 2020 presidential bid of his own.

What the former South Carolina congressman and governor would not say at The Post and Courier's Pints and Politics event was whether he is leaning toward running for president, or whether his next steps in politics will include an advocacy group or think tank to push the conversation around debt, deficit and government spending.

That's what the coming month is for, he said multiple times when pressed about a potential campaign.

"If you get in, the whole idea is to maximize the debate," Sanford said to an audience of more than 200 people at Container Bar in downtown Charleston when asked if he had an interest in debating Trump.

Even without a debate stage, though, Sanford said he fears what the implications could be if Republicans stay silent on these fiscal issues.

Noting he was dismayed when the two Democratic presidential debates dedicated no time to discussing spending, Sanford said silence could cost Republicans 2020 if they aren't careful. "If the debate is between more versus more and silence, then more versus more wins," Sanford said. So far, just one Republican has announced a formal bid against Trump. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld last month also said he would like to debate Trump, but despite almost weekly trips to early states, he's struggling to gain traction. The Republican National Committee has also been clear about its loyalties so far. "Any effort to challenge the president's nomination is bound to go absolutely nowhere," the RNC has said in a statement. That reality is one Sanford could face on his crusade about debt, deficit and government spending. It was starring right back at him during Thursday's event. "We agree on more than we disagree," Sanford said to the crowd. "On the issue of spending, he has not led on that," he added, referring to the president. When a chant of "Run! Run! Run!" broke out, other audience members wearing Trump hats and T-shirts sat in silence.

Now that capital punishment is back, Dylann Roof’s execution can move forward

After a nearly two-decade-long hiatus, the federal government on Thursday received marching orders from U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to resume executions for prisoners sentenced to death.

Currently, there are 61 inmates on federal death row, and three of them are men who have been sentenced to death for crimes they committed in South Carolina.

Among them is Dylann Roof, a 25-year-old self-avowed white supremacist from Columbia who, in June 2015, gunned down nine black worshippers during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

Read more about the impact the Justice Department's plans to restart capital punishment could have.

In other news:

