As security upgraded at SC Statehouse, top legislators say they're not worried about safety

COLUMBIA — State legislative leaders said Thursday they are confident in their safety at the Statehouse and that the mayhem at the U.S. Capitol won't be repeated in South Carolina.

A combination of state and local law enforcement have stepped up security at the Statehouse after a mob of protesters, egged on by President Donald Trump, pushed past police and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to flee their chambers.

The Statehouse is at an "enhanced security posture," said Maj. Dwayne Brunson, assistant chief of the Bureau of Protective Services, the division of the state's public safety agency tasked with keeping Statehouse grounds safe.

He declined to give any details.

Legislators of both parties say they're unconcerned about returning to Columbia for the session that kicks off Tuesday.

"I don't think you're going to see the same type thing in Columbia that you saw in Washington," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said.

For starters, he said, Trump's continued accusations of voter fraud in states that didn't vote for him — which stoked the violence — don't extend to South Carolina, where the president won by 55 percent of the vote.

But he and others also said they trust the abilities of not only the Bureau of Protective Services but also the security units for each chamber — called the sergeant at arms — as well as other local and state law enforcement teams sent during times of heightened security.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, who worked in the nation's capital for several years, said the scenes from Washington nearly brought him to tears.

"It was disturbing at best. It was tear-jerking at times," said the Columbia Democrat. He believes complicity on the part of some Capitol officers and Trump himself, who let the pandemonium continue for hours before he told his supporters to go home, enabled the mob to push past barriers, scale walls and break into the building.

"All the people I serve with, the bulk of them, the large majority who care about this state and country, they would never allow something like that to happen," Rutherford said.

He applauded U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's five-minute speech on the Senate floor, during which the South Carolina Republican said "enough is enough," noting that while he hoped Trump would win the election, Joe Biden was the lawful winner.

Rutherford said he watched the speech repeatedly with his young sons, pausing to explain the historical references.

Graham "made South Carolina proud, and we should all continue to work to make South Carolina and this country proud," he said.

While not personally concerned about his safety, House Judiciary Chairman Chris Murphy said South Carolina can't get complacent.

What happened at the U.S. Capitol showed "you need to prepare for the worst and pray for the best," said the North Charleston Republican. "With the times we're living in now, I think we have to consider that something, maybe not on the same scale as what happened yesterday in the nation's capital, but we need to be prepared for something similar on the state level. But I have full confidence" in officers' ability to handle it.

The Statehouse has had its share of protests in recent years.

In July 2015, opposing hate groups held overlapping rallies at the Statehouse after legislators voted to remove the Confederate battle flag from the grounds and send it to a museum, following the massacre of nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Days later, a North Carolina-based outfit of the Ku Klux Klan and a Florida-based affiliate of the New Black Panther Party rallied on opposite sides of the Statehouse, attracting an estimated 2,000 people. As shouting and obscenities escalated into fights that spilled onto the streets, a massive police presence largely kept the groups separate, and no one got into the Statehouse.

In May, a peaceful rally on Statehouse grounds protesting injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as an officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, later escalated into rioting in downtown Columbia. But, unlike in cities across the nation, the violence ended after a single night.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott "got surprised" then, Massey said. "He won't be surprised again."