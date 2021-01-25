As SC decided COVID-19 vaccine priorities, businesses jockeyed for a place in line

As South Carolina prepared to distribute scarce doses of the new coronavirus vaccine last month, dozens of businesses and trade groups bent the governor’s ear to request a spot near the front of the line.

More than 60 industry associations, individual companies and advocacy groups petitioned to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s office to have their workforces inoculated in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine’s rollout, according to documents obtained by The Post and Courier through an open records request. And many were successful, the state’s vaccine plan shows.

Giants like Amazon, rideshare companies Uber and Lyft and government agencies such as the State Ports Authority and U.S. Postal Service joined the crowd, seeking priority spots for their thousands of employees in South Carolina. So did smaller businesses like Renewable Water Resources, a water and sewer utility that wanted doses for 130 of its workers in the Upstate.

Many of the groups bolstered their requests by detailing how the economy would suffer if their workers were out sick or why their employees face a greater risk of contracting the deadly respiratory disease.

UPS noted its employees are helping to distribute the vaccine itself. The National Waste and Recycling Association requested doses for employees who handle medical waste, noting previous outbreaks of the highly contagious coronavirus among solid waste workers in Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Most made clear they were not asking to jump ahead of frontline healthcare workers, who along with nursing home residents are the state’s top priority for the new vaccines.

The letters flooded into the governor’s office at a critical time last month, when the question of how to prioritize the first batches of the shots was a point of consternation in states across the country.

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo went so far as to threaten legal consequences for anyone who skipped the line inappropriately.

More recently, however, concerns about how to prioritize the shots have given way to worries that South Carolina isn’t getting enough of the doses and is slow to administer the ones it already has.

South Carolina has received just over 450,000 doses of the vaccine and administered roughly 279,000 of them, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health experts estimate some three-quarters of the state's 5 million residents will need to be inoculated to achieve herd immunity.

The governor was intimately involved in deciding how the Department of Health and Environmental Control would prioritize the first batches of the new vaccine, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said. But Symmes said those choices weren’t made based on which companies submitted letters to McMaster’s office.

“The governor appreciates the sort of communication from our business community,” Symmes said. “This is consistent with how he has done things in the past. He wants to hear of their concerns. He wants to hear the challenges they are facing.”

Path to protection

S.C. businesses see inoculating their employees as the best path to eliminating the infections and exposures that shut down facilities and knocked employees out of work at times over the past 11 months, S.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO Swati Patel said Monday.

Those hiccups have slowed down supply chains, Patel said. “The No. 1 thing we can do to get our economy back on track is to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, including our workers," she said.

Businesses echoed that argument time and time again in letters to McMaster's office last month. Some of the letters came from the same groups that wrote to McMaster last spring asking for special exemptions to the governor's shutdown orders before he even issued them.

Back then, more than 430 small shops, large manufacturers, corporate giants and trade associations wrote to the governor’s office asking for their employees to be deemed "essential" so they could remain open. Pet salons, RV dealerships, florists, archery shops and other businesses were creative in explaining why they should remain open even as South Carolina sought to limit gatherings and curb the spread of COVID-19.

This time around, businesses stuck to a few common themes.

Last month, S.C. Trucking Association CEO Rick Todd wrote that truckers will help distribute vials of the vaccine. But their work could be delayed if terminals have to be shut down when workers test positive for COVID-19, he wrote.

"Our nation's ability to successfully confront the COVID-19 pandemic depends on the resilience and integrity of our transportation networks," Todd wrote.

A joint letter from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, North American Meat Institute and National Pork Producers Council stressed the importance of their members to the nation’s food supply. Uber and Lyft mentioned their work transporting essential workers during the pandemic and distributing meals to people quarantining at home.

Other industries stressed their importance to the American public during the pandemic.

In a joint letter, the S.C. Press Association and S.C. Broadcasters Association argued that journalists have played a vital role in distributing information about COVID-19, while putting themselves at risk by going out in the field to interview health care workers and patients, cover rallies and report on their communities.

Associations for internet and telecommunications companies pointed to their workers’ efforts to keep Americans connected as they work and attend school remotely.

Facing risks

Still, some businesses highlighted the risks their employees face every day in jobs that can't be done from home.

The S.C. Funeral Directors Association successfully petitioned to have funeral workers vaccinated in Phase 1A alongside healthcare workers. The group argued its workforce handles the bodies of people who died from COVID-19 and interacts with surviving family members who may also have been exposed.

"Deathcare professionals face the same risk of exposure to COVID-19 as healthcare workers when they enter hospitals, nursing homes, and residences to take the body of a decedent into their care,” wrote Brad Evans, the group’s president.

Reached Monday, the Abbeville funeral home director said the governor’s office was understanding of their request. “A large portion” of the state’s 950 funeral directors and embalmers have received their first doses, Evans said.

South Carolina is still in Phase 1A of its rollout, distributing the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents and the elderly. Phase 1A is expected to last into next month. It includes some 987,000 people, almost one-fifth of the state's population.

Then the state will move to Phase 1B, inoculating some 573,500 essential workers, including firefighters, police, prison guards, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store employees, teachers and U.S. Postal Service workers.

Phase 1C, set for the “late spring,” includes people with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 and other types of essential workers, including those in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, communications, media, law and energy.

It encompasses about 2.9 million people, more than half of the state's population.