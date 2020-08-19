As SC classes resume with online learning, 780 students remain missing

COLUMBIA — South Carolina social workers have tracked down nearly 2,300 children in the last month, but almost 800 who went missing after schools closed in March remain unaccounted for as classes resume, according to the Department of Social Services.

The search itself, which has involved DSS workers in other divisions volunteering to knock on doors, has provided lessons on the need to be proactive and "not wait for people to call in for abuse and neglect," DSS Director Michael Leach told senators Wednesday.

Social workers and law enforcement officers have paired up across the state since July 29 to try to find the students who stopped communicating with their teachers amid the spring's online and paper-packet instruction.

They're still trying to reach 371 students in eight school districts using the contact information schools provided. For 409 others, the search is moving into the next phase, following multiple phone calls and attempted home visits, according to Leach's update.

"These diligent efforts have been unsuccessful in leading to face-to-face contact with these children/youth," reads his official report.

Next steps include cross-checking school districts' latest enrollment records, in case parents have recently registered their children for the 2020-21 school year with new contact information, possibly in another part of the state. Search efforts have already determined that 159 students on DSS' original list simply moved to another address, Leach told senators.

When students are found, the goal is to address whatever barriers the students faced in the spring so they don't fall ever further behind as classes resume with mostly online instruction, he said.

Of the 2,295 students successfully reached, the reasons their parents and guardians cited for ending communications include the lack of a computer, no internet service, parents' inability to help their children with difficult material, struggles with trying to help children of different ages while working full-time, an inability to reach teachers for help with assignments, no transportation to pick up or drop off packets, and Spanish-speaking families unable to understand materials printed in English, according to the DSS report.

"We don't want to get in that same situation this school year," Leach said. "We cannot let some of our students fail. ... My worry is that the gap could increase and leave some families behind."

Senators said they're impressed the effort whittled down what started in May as concern over an estimated 40,000 students who had little to no contact with their teacher.

"I sleep better now already," said Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, who pushed for the search.

Investigations of child abuse or neglect were already under way for 152 of the more than 3,200 students social workers were asked to find. DSS has not provided any details about those open cases.