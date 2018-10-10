As an average person, Nikki Haley's $179,600 a year U.N. ambassador salary put her in the top 3 percent of American wage earners.

But as an important figure on the world stage, where travel, image and presentation are everything, her paycheck didn't carry nearly as far, even in her $58,000-a-month, taxpayer-provided residence in New York.

Toss in a reported 2017 debt range of between $525,000 and $1.1 million, a daughter at Clemson University, a son who's college-bound and a husband who earned as little as $50,000 last year from a Lexington shopping center he bought on top of his National Guard captain's pay, and a good portion of the Haley family income potentially got eaten up fast.

Haley, who announced her resignation Tuesday, may join a long list of political figures who left public service with financial shortcomings only to find greener — and more lucrative — pastures.

Prior examples include President Bill Clinton, who said he ended his presidential term in 2001 some $16 million in debt, largely due to legal fees, and Sarah Palin, who left as Alaska governor owing more than $500,000 for legal bills from multiple ethics complaints against her.

Both recovered financially once out of office. Haley, 46, has spent 14 years in public service, including six years as governor.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's cash issues were widely documented when he sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2016. They included bills for his four children in private school, $150,000 in personal student debt he says wasn't paid off until 2011, and other financial decisions.

The cost of public service is well known among South Carolina political figures. Former U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis of Greenville who served from 1993-99 and again from 2005-11, said living in Washington was made easier for him — even with five children — by sleeping in his office.

But he saw the difficulties that other members faced in maintaining homes both at home and in Washington, especially for those who lived further away from the capital or represented districts with pricey zip codes.

"If you've a $1 million mortgage in California, you wouldn't qualify for it on a $174,000 income," he said. "For people who don't choose to live in their offices, I don't know how they do it."

Those who did live comfortably had built or acquired their wealth before their time in Congress, he said.

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, who announced his retirement in March, had been identified as the member of Congress who had amassed the most student debt — not mortgage debt which is most couples' biggest liability.

Gowdy owed $150,000 for student loans as of 2016, a media tabulation showed, with the debt belonging to his son, daughter and wife.

“I have a child who finished three years of college and soon to be three years of law school, another child with three years of college and a spouse who went back to get her Masters in teaching,” Gowdy said earlier this year. “Education is the pathway to prosperity, and I could not be happier to have made the investment.”

Gowdy is returning home to practice law after eight years in D.C. He was not available for comment earlier this week, his office said.

Former Lowcountry congressman Henry Brown of Hanahan, a retired Piggly Wiggly executive, went to Washington after serving in the Statehouse, including a stint as chair of the House's Ways and Means Committee. He said the congressional pay wasn't a factor in his service, but he did end up buying an apartment in Washington rather than paying rent during the 10 years he served there. He sold it at a profit.

While Haley publicly ruled out a presidential run in 2020 Tuesday, those who have tracked her career say she will become desirable on the world stage and be able to draw compensation commensurate with someone of her experience and status.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford said Haley, as a woman, an Indian-American minority and possessing a resume of a state and international executive will be recruited by any number of boards or groups looking to feature her and her expertise.

"She'll be able to write her own ticket," Sanford said.

One South Carolina politician who did boost his income significantly post-public service is former Republican U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint. When he quit the office in 2012 to lead the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, it came on reports he was one of the poorest members of the Senate, with The Washington Post estimating his wealth in 2010 at $40,501.

At Heritage, his compensation package was believed to be moving toward the $1 million range if he approached that of his predecessor.