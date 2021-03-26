Anyone 16 and older in SC qualifies for a COVID vaccine shot starting March 31

COLUMBIA — All South Carolinians ages 16 and up become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot March 31, ending the need to fit into a qualifying category nearly five weeks sooner than expected.

The announcement opening up access to all adults comes as supply is catching up with demand for the potentially life-saving shot, said Nick Davidson, deputy director for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It also follows several other states doing the same, including neighboring Georgia, where anyone 16 and over could make an appointment starting March 25.

"Today, about a year after the COVID-19 crisis began, we are now able to offer three very safe and effective vaccines to all South Carolina residents over the age of 16 — another step on our path to take control of COVID-19 instead of it controlling us and getting back to normal," said DHEC Director Edward Simmer.

Younger children can't get a shot yet because the vaccines weren't tested on them in the trials leading to their federal authorization. Of the three vaccines authorized so far, only the two-shot Pfizer brand can be given to 16- and 17-year-olds. Results on studies involving children as young as 12 could come out this summer.

The vaccine rollout in South Carolina started in mid-December with a focus on health care workers, long-term care residents and medical first responders. Age started being a factor in January, when seniors 70 and older were added to the eligibility list.

Health officials have repeatedly said the eligibility rules were designed to prioritize those most at risk of getting seriously ill or dying while weekly shipments to providers came nowhere close to meeting demand.

"We want to make sure to first offer to those at highest level of risk. That’s how we’ll save the most lives," Davidson said March 24, when he noted an increase in available appointments.

Of the nearly 9,100 South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19 over the last year, 94 percent of them were 55 and older; 65 percent of them had underlying health problems, with heart disease and diabetes being the most common, according to DHEC.

The state officially moved on to Phase 1B on March 8, when an estimated 2.7 million South Carolinians became newly eligible. The broad expansion not only wrapped in anyone 55 and older but included anyone 16 and up with certain health conditions and disabilities, and any worker who can't socially distance on the job.

That opened access to the vast majority of adults anyway.

And, to keep things simple, DHEC told vaccine providers to no longer require any verification of eligibility, leaving it to the person signing up for an appointment to be truthful about qualifying. That essentially enabled any adult who wanted a shot to sign up.

Since March 8, the state's hundreds of vaccine providers — including hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care centers and public clinics — have averaged giving more than 23,300 shots a day.

The latest announcement leapfrogs DHEC's plan to transition to a Phase 1C in mid-April, intending to add in any 45- to 54-year-old who didn't already fall into other eligibility categories, then officially open it up to everyone else around May 3.

More than 1.2 million South Carolinians have started the vaccination process, and about 55 percent of them have gotten all shots necessary for full immunization, according to DHEC's data.

That's still a long way from reaching the goal of herd immunity, which is when enough people are immunized to block the virus from easily finding new victims when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

Getting fully back to pre-pandemic normalcy, without masks and social distancing, will take at least 70 percent of the adult population being immunized, health officials said.

"Spring, and especially Easter, is a time of hope, and with the COVID-19 vaccines becoming available to all South Carolinians, we can all be hopeful for a better tomorrow," he said March 26.

South Carolina ranks 18th nationwide in COVID-19 deaths per 1 million residents, as of March 25. States with the most deaths per capita, in order, are New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Mississippi.

Alaska, Vermont and Hawaii posted the least deaths by population. Neighboring Georgia ranks 19th, while Florida ranks 27th and North Carolina 40th, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit on health policy issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.